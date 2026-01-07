Memphis restaurant owner goes viral after refusing to serve National Guard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alarming footage appearing to show National Guard troops surround a Tennessee sandwich shop – and refusing to leave – has gone viral as the restaurant’s owner says he will no longer serve troops.

Footage taken Sunday evening shows National Guard members holding their ground outside of Da Sammich Spot in Memphis, as the shop’s owner, Rob Brown, questions why they are there and repeatedly asks them to leave.

“I have no idea what made them make that choice. I pulled up as a business owner asking them to move their vehicle from right in front of my door, and 60 seconds later, it was National Guards outside,” Brown told WREG.

While none of the National Guard members were denied service during the standoff, Brown said he wouldn’t provide them service if they asked. A sign on the shop’s door says law enforcement agents, including ICE, are not allowed on the property without a warrant.

“As a business owner, it’s my right to let those people know that I did not want them here. Regardless of whether they liked it or not, they needed to move,” Brown said.

open image in gallery A Memphis sandwich shop has gone viral after 40 National Guard troops were videotaped stationed outside, refusing to leave ( Da Sammich Spot/Facebook )

Meanwhile, a bystander who filmed the tense standoff claimed the National Guard was trying to use intimidation tactics.

“For them to completely ignore a business owner’s request to get off the property, that’s sending a message that we don’t care about your rights,” said local activist Hunter Demster.

“You saw the National Guard flood in, you saw MPD flood in to protect themselves. They looked out for them. Not your average Joe,” Demster added.

Brown agreed that this was the new normal, telling the news station, “This is normal. This is living in the city of Memphis as a Black man.”

The standoff lasted about 30 minutes, with the National Guard and local police leaving without making any arrests.

Brown noted on his business’s Facebook page that Da Sammich Spot has been “the only business that has been successful in removing the NG from being in front of and intimidating their customers/community.”

“Saying that to say, it’s some work to be done. While most would think that’s a win, I shouldn’t have to go through PTSD symptoms to have my rights respected. No one should,” Brown added.

It was not immediately clear why the National Guard was stationed outside the restaurant. The Independent has contacted the Memphis Police and the U.S. Department of Justice for comment.

open image in gallery It was not immediately clear why National Guard troops were stationed at the shop ( Google )

The incident unfolded around the same time that a Minnesota hotel went viral for banning ICE agents from staying in its rooms.

The Hampton Inn Lakeville, an independent franchise operating under the Hilton brand, made national headlines after denying rooms to Department of Homeland Security staff last week once their identities were revealed.

Hilton apologized Monday, claiming the action went against company policies. It also said it was taking action to remove this hotel from the company’s systems.

The White House has sent an influx of DHS resources to Minneapolis, kicking off a reported crackdown on migrants that could involve up to 2,000 agents.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and his allies continue to target the large Somali-American community living in the city, sharing viral and disputed allegations of mass fraud at Somali-American-run daycare centers.