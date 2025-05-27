‘Tragic accident’ as 13 year-old boy dies falling from Memorial Day float

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 13-year-old boy was killed after falling from a Memorial Day parade float in Ohio on Monday in a tragic accident, local authorities have said.

The teen in question was one of several people riding on a trailer pulled by a Ford F-150 pickup truck as part of the parade to remember America’s servicemen and women in the town of Green on Monday morning when he fell from the front of the platform and was crushed by its rear tires, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

He sustained severe injuries and was raced to Akron Children’s Hospital by the Green Fire Department, who were already on the scene, only to be pronounced dead on arrival, the emergency services said in a statement of their own.

The boy has not been named but is understood to be from North Canton.

open image in gallery Emergency services on the scene in Green, Ohio, after a boy fell from a Memorial Day parade float on May 26 2025 ( WEWS/ABC News )

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation and offered its “sincere condolences and prayers” to the boy’s family.

“We didn’t really know what was going on and then word got to us through a friend of ours that there was an accident,” one attendee told a local ABC News affiliate.

“It was just instant sorrow, it just… really, kind of, deflated the joy of the situation, you know? It’s just sad.”

Rocco Yeargin, the town’s mayor, said: “Our hearts go out to the family at this time of terrible loss, we look to support them as a Green community any way that we can.

“Our school district has reached out to the school district of North Canton to offer counselors that will be in action to help their students walk through this issue.”

The North Canton City Schools District said in its own statement: “We are deeply saddened to have been informed of the passing of one of our North Canton City Schools students.

“There is no greater tragedy than the death of a young person, and we offer our sincere condolences and support to the family.

“Our crisis management team is taking action and will provide counselors and support to students and staff throughout the district grieving this tragic loss.

“To respect the privacy of the family and the ongoing Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigation, that is all the information we have to share at this time.”