Measles outbreak claims life of second child as outbreak continues to spread

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another child has died from measles in Texas.

An 8-year-old girl died early on Thursday morning from "measles pulmonary failure" while she was being treated at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, according to the New York Times.

Her death is the second tied to a measles outbreak in West Texas and the second tied to the disease in the U.S. in a decade. Dozens of residents in the region — including in bordering states — have been infected.

The UMC Health System said on Sunday that the girl had not been vaccinated against the disease and had no underlying health conditions that contributed to her death.

The first death in the region was also an unvaccinated child who died in February. There may be a third death — an unvaccinated individual in New Mexico — who tested positive for measles. Health officials are still trying to confirm if measles was the individual's cause of death.

open image in gallery Signs point the way to measles testing in the parking lot of the Seminole Hospital District across from Wigwam Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Seminole, Texas. A second child in Texas died from measles on March 3, 2025 ( Getty Images )

West Texas has reported 480 cases of measles, resulting in 56 hospitalizations, since the outbreak began in January. Infections have sickened 54 people in New Mexico and another 10 in Oklahoma.

Public health officials in the region are predicting that the outbreak will continue for a year, putting the area's measles elimination status — which it earned in 2000 — at risk.

Measles is extremely contagious. It can linger in the air for up to two hours after someone infected has left a room and can spread through breath, coughs, or sneezes.

In most cases, measles symptoms—like rashes, high fevers, coughs, runny noses, and red eyes—will subside in a few weeks. But in rare cases, it can cause pneumonia, which is especially dangerous to children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

The disease can also cause brain swelling, which can cause blindness, deafness, and intellectual disabilities.

President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has faced criticism for his handling of the outbreak. Kennedy is a vocal vaccine skeptic. He has been broadly supportive of the measles vaccine but has also emphasized alternative and untested treatments to combat the disease, like using cod liver oil.

Doctors in Texas told the Times that Kennedy's endorsement of alternative treatments has contributed to some patients waiting to seek medical care while also consuming toxic levels of vitamin A.

Kennedy reportedly is planning a trip to Texas after learning of the second death. An official with knowledge of the trip reportedly told Axios that the trip was a "surprise." Kennedy may be attending the child's funeral, according to The Guardian.

Experts are concerned that the Trump administration's decision to pull funding from local health departments will also increase the likelihood of large, multi-state outbreaks.

On Sunday, Dr Peter Marks, who resigned from his position at the Food and Drug Administration where he oversaw the agency's vaccine program, blamed Kennedy and his staff for the child's death.

“This is the epitome of an absolute needless death,” Marks told the Associated Press on Sunday. “These kids should get vaccinated – that’s how you prevent people from dying of measles.”

He said that he warned the Senate that more measles-related deaths would occur if the Trump administration refused to take more aggressive action to curb the outbreak.

The Senate health committee has called Kennedy to testify on Thursday.

open image in gallery Director of Health and Human Services Robert F Kennedy is reportedly planning to fly to Texas after a second child died of measles in the state on March 3 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

One of the members of that committee is Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, a doctor and a vaccine proponent. Though he joined his Republican colleagues in confirming Kennedy during his hearing, he has taken a stronger stance on the need for vaccinations than the HHS head.

On Sunday, Cassidy issued a statement saying that "everyone should be vaccinated."

He said there was "no benefit to getting measles" and that "top health officials should say so unequivocally [before] another child dies."

As of Friday, the U.S. has more than 600 measles cases this year, more than double the number of cases in all of 2024.

Lubbock's public health director, Katherine Wells, told NBC News that the actual number of infected individuals is likely much higher than what has been reported, as many who are infected may not be getting tested for the illness.

She said that she and other health officials are begging families to have their children vaccinated against measles.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just two doses of the MMR vaccine are needed for vaccination, and it is 97 percent effective. The MMR vaccine is safe and has been safely administered to children for decades.