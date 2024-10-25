McDonald’s E. coli outbreak spreads with 75 people sick across 13 states

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced dozens of new E. coli cases connected with McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.

Since October 22, when the agency announced one person had died and another 49 had fallen sick due to the outbreak, another 26 people have reported becoming ill, bringing the total amount of cases to 75.

Some of the cases were reported in Michigan, New Mexico and Washington, meaning the outbreak has been reported across 13 states. The other states are Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

An elderly person in Colorado is the only reported fatality. Out of a total of 22 hospitalizations, one child has been admitted with severe kidney complications. The first case was reported on September 27.

The restaurant’s stock dropped after the E.coli announcement. No other retailers have been identified as a source of illness.

Most of the 42 individuals interviewed by the agency said they had eaten a Quarter Pounder before their symptoms started.

It’s not clear what ingredient might be linked to the outbreak but agency investigators are focusing on two: fresh slivered onions and fresh beef patties.

Taylor Farms, the supplier of slivered onions for affected McDonald’s locations, initiated a yellow onion recall. About 900 locations, including some in airports, were later asked to remove the products. The Independent has emailed Taylor Farms for comment. The FDA is investigating their facility in Colorado

In a statement, McDonald’s said it planned to stop sourcing from the facility indefinitely.

“At McDonald’s, food safety is something we will never compromise on. Customers can count on McDonald’s to do the right thing, and public health authorities can count on McDonald’s continued close partnership,” the company said in a news release on Friday.

The CDC said the current risk to the public is low.

E. coli symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and usually begin three to four days after ingesting the bacteria. Most people will recover in about five to seven days without treatment.

However, some people may develop serious kidney problems and will need to be hospitalized.