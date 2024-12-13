Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fomer Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, who recently quit his positionto pursue a failed attorney general nomination and then pivoted to hosting a primetime network show, is reportedly considering taking on a second gig working at a large law firm.

The controverisal, high-profile Republican has been talking with John Morgan, the founder of law firm Morgan & Morgan about a potential new job, Politico first reported.

"Matt has some big ideas that he believes he could work in collaboration with our firm," Morgan told the Daily Business Review Thursday.

open image in gallery Former representative Matt Gaetz has reportedly been in talks with law firm giant Morgan & Morgan ( Getty Images )

Gaetz’s role at the law firm would be in addition to his new role hosting a show for the conservative One America News Network (OANN) – which he landed after withdrawing from consideration as the nation’s upcoming attorney general, nominated by Donald Trump.

Morgan said Gaetz’s connections in Washington D.C. could be helpful for cases involving the “insurance industry, pharmaceutical companies and the processed food and sugar crowd.”

The firm boasts on its website that it’s “dedicated to protecting the people, not the powerful,” and claims to be the largest personal injury law firm in the nation.

A Gaetz addition to the law firm would be somewhat ironic given that Morgan has donated millions of dollars to Democratic political campaigns and committees – though he is registered as a non-affiliated voter.

But Morgan told Daily Business Review that he and Gaetz share “a lot” of the same politics.

Among their common interests is the effort to legalize medical marijuana. Morgan heavily lobbied to get medical marijuana legalized in Florida, the state where Gaetz served as a representative for approximately seven years.

open image in gallery John Morgan, the founder of the law firm Morgan & Morgan ( Morgan & Morgan / YouTube )

“I’ve known John Morgan for more than a decade,” Gaetz told a Politico reporter. “I’ve taken a lot of advice from him on matters of law, policy and politics. I have great respect for how he stands to the powerful for his clients—and he wins.”

Gaetz acknowledged to the news outlet that he and Morgan spoke about “collaborating professionally,” but did not elaborate further.

Gaetz was an initially startling choice to serve as attorney general. Trump tapped his longtime ally for the top law enforcement official position in November, but it quickly dissolved after sexual misconduct allegations haunted Gaetz.

A potentially damning House Ethics Committee report on allegations that Gaetz engaged in a sexual encounter with a minor combined with a previous Justice Department investigation – which resulted in no formal charges – undermined the nomination.