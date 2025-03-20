Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jury convicts 2 men of plotting to assassinate an Iranian American journalist in New York

A jury has convicted two men of plotting to assassinate Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad at her home in New York City

Larry Neumeister
Thursday 20 March 2025 16:47 EDT
Murder Plot Iranian Author
Murder Plot Iranian Author (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A jury has convicted two men of plotting to assassinate Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad at her home in New York City in a murder-for-hire scheme that prosecutors said was financed by the Iranian government.

The verdict was returned at a federal court in New York on Thursday, ending a two-week trial that featured dramatic testimony from a hired gunman and Alinejad, an author, activist and contributor to Voice of America.

Prosecutors said the convicted men, Rafat Amirov and Polad Omarov, were crime bosses in the Russian mob. Their lawyers argued that they were innocent and trial evidence was flawed.

Prosecutors said Alinejad, 48, was targeted by Iran for her online campaigns encouraging women there to record videos of themselves exposing their hair in violation of edicts requiring they cover it in public.

Iran offered $500,000 for a July 2022 killing of Alinejad after efforts to harass, smear and intimidate Alinejad failed, prosecutors said.

Iran continues to be looked at as a source of assassination plots in the United States, including against President Donald Trump when he was campaigning last year.

