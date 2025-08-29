Uncontacted Amazon tribe enters another village: ‘They are in danger’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Indigenous tribe, known for its deep isolation within Peru's Amazon rainforest, has reportedly made contact with a neighbouring village.

Activists describe the move as an alarming indicator of severe stress caused by encroaching development.

These rare sightings of the Mashco Piro coincide with the construction of a bridge by a logging company, a development that Indigenous rights advocate Survival International warns could grant outsiders easier access to the tribe’s ancestral lands, significantly heightening the risk of disease and violent conflict.

The Mashco Piro are one of the world’s largest uncontacted groups, maintaining their isolation to safeguard their culture and health.

Their lack of immunity to common diseases means even a simple cold could prove fatal to the community.

Historically, loggers who have trespassed onto the tribe’s territory have been met with deadly resistance.

open image in gallery Members of the Mashco Piro along Las Piedras River in the Amazon near the community of Monte Salvado, in Madre de Dios province, Peru

Enrique Añez, president of the nearby Yine community, another Indigenous group, said that Mashco Piro members had been seen around the Yine village of Nueva Oceania.

“It is very worrying; they are in danger,” Añez said.

Añez said heavy machinery near Nueva Oceania is cutting paths through the jungle and across rivers into Mashco Piro territory. The village sits at a key access point to the Mashco Piro’s territory, making it one of the few places where members of the tribe have occasionally been seen.

Increased risk for logging workers and Indigenous peoples

In 2024, Survival International released photos showing dozens of Mashco Piro close to active logging zones. The group warns that contact with outsiders could spread disease or lead to violent conflict — risks that have previously wiped out other isolated groups in the Amazon.

Two loggers were killed in bow-and-arrow attacks in 2024 after entering Mashco Piro territory.

“Exactly one year after the encounters and the deaths, nothing has changed in terms of land protection and the Yine are now reporting to have seen both the Mashco Piro and the loggers exactly in the same space almost at the same time,” said Teresa Mayo, a researcher at Survival International.

“The clash could be imminent.”

open image in gallery Members of the Mashco Piro Indigenous community, a reclusive tribe and one of the world’s most withdrawn, gather on the banks of the Las Piedras river in 2024 ( Survival International )

Ms Mayo said the logging company near the Indigenous group has restarted operations as normal.

“They still have the license of the government, and that is how they back their activities even if they know they are putting both Mashco Piro and their workers’ lives at risk,” she said.

The Forest Stewardship Council — an international body that certifies sustainable wood products — has suspended its approval of the logging company, Maderera Canales Tahuamanu, until November. However, Survival International said the bridge and heavy machinery footprints are evidence that logging is still taking place.

The company’s concessions, or licensed logging areas, border the Madre de Dios Territorial Reserve and overlap recognized Mashco Piro land proposed by Indigenous organizations for new protections.

Maderera Canales Tahuamanu could not be immediately reached for comment.

Peru’s Culture Ministry — tasked with promoting cultural identity and overseeing Indigenous rights — said it is reviewing Survival International’s report.

When questioned on what measures the government is taking to protect groups like the Mashco Piro it noted it has created eight reserves for Indigenous peoples in isolation, has five more pending, and operates 19 control posts with 59 protection agents.

It said more than 440 patrols have been carried out this year and that its budget for protecting isolated communities more than doubled in 2025.

open image in gallery Dabi Nishida, of the Yine Indigenous group, maneuvers a boat near a bridge built by the company Maderera Canales Tahuamanu along the Tahuamanu River ( Survival International )

Encroachment fuels more encounters with isolated group

The Tahuamanu River is a key transport route in this part of the Amazon. A permanent bridge will allow year-round truck access, which environmentalists say could accelerate logging and deforestation deeper inside the forest.

Rights advocates say logging is pushing the Mashco Piro toward nearby villages, making encounters more likely.

César Ipenza, a Peruvian environmental lawyer following the issue, said: “these Indigenous peoples are exposed and vulnerable to any type of contact or disease, yet extractive activities continue despite all the evidence of the problems they cause in the territory.”

He noted that the Madre de Dios Territorial Reserve — created by the Peruvian government in 2002 to protect the lands of uncontacted and recently contacted Indigenous peoples — has not prevented conflict because “they do not necessarily know its boundaries.”

Madre de Dios is a remote southeastern Amazon region bordering Brazil and Bolivia. It is one of Peru’s most biodiverse areas, but it has also been a hot spot for illegal gold mining, logging and other extractive industries that bring outsiders into contact with isolated tribes.

“The growing presence of forestry operations will almost certainly lead to renewed contact with isolated Indigenous peoples, creating a violent situation that endangers them as well as the workers in the area,” Mr Ipenza said.