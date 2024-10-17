Anna, the Maryland Zoo’s oldest African elephant, is euthanized after fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Maryland Zoo announced Thursday that its oldest African elephant was euthanized on Tuesday after a fall.

Anna, who was 49 years old, had multiple known medical issues that led to the “difficult decision.” The zoo said euthanasia was ultimately in the best interest of the elephant, who arrived at the Baltimore facility in July 1983 after being transferred from the former Terry Lou Zoo in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

The Maryland Zoo said she was the “cornerstone” of its elephant herd for many decades since then.

Female African elephants typically live about 38 years. In Anna’s old age, the zoo provided softer flooring materials for her indoor and outdoor habitats that were gentle on her joints. She did physical therapy, including strength and mobility exercises.

Anna took antinflammatory medications and was on a diet as a part of a “comprehensive care plan that enhanced her wellbeing.” She also benefitted from stimulating enrichment as she aged, the zoo said.

Anna had a close relationship with her keepers and excelled at training, voluntarily participating in her medical care as she got older.

“Her resilient disposition allowed the elephant and veterinary teams to jointly devise a care plan for her that allowed her to age gracefully and thrive,” the zoo said.

A memorial comment form was created for visitors to submit their memories of Anna to the teams that cared for her.

“Your kind words are enough, but anyone wishing to further support the zoo, our conservation mission, and Anna’s legacy can make a direct donation,” it said. Zoogoers can adopt an African elephant for $100 each year.

The Maryland Zoo is home to more than 130 different species of animals. There are now just three African elephants there, including Felix, Samson, and Tuffy. Samson, the first elephant born at the zoo in its 132-year history, has survived two infections with the Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus in recent years.

Anna the African elephant was euthanized Tuesday after taking a fall. The Maryland Zoo said the endangered animal was 49 years old: more than a decade older than the median life expectancy for female African elephants. ( @marylandzoo/X )

African elephants are endangered, and their natural habitats are fragmented. Found in central and eastern Africa, those that venture outside of protected borders are likely to be killed by poachers or come into conflict with other humans, despite an international ban on ivory trade passed in 1989.

The herbivores once roamed freely from the south Sahara Desert to northern South Africa. There are approximately 415,000 African elephants left in the world. The World Wildlife Foundation said that, in 2016, experts estimated their population had fallen by 111,000 over the course of a decade.

As the largest land animals in the world, the biggest weighs 15,000 pounds. That’s more than four times as much as the average car weighs.

Elephant-lovers can watch the zoo’s African elephants on an online live cam.