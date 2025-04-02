Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several Maryland pet parents were horrified to discover the remains of their animals had been dumped on the side of the road by a funeral company instead of being cremated.

Loving Care Pet Funeral Services in Catonsville is being accused of mishandling cremations, according to local reports.

Darrine Timpson told WBAL he went to pick up his pet’s ashes earlier this month but was contacted by animal services 30 minutes later, telling him they found his pet's remains on the side of the road along with those of seven other dogs.

“It just was still a lot to process, that someone would take advantage of not only me, but seven other people,” Timpson said.

The owner of the company, Rodney Ward, said a customer had called with one of the claims. He told the outlet the news left him blindsided.

He stated that a new employee was supposed to take the animals to Hyattsville, where the cremations are done, but the dogs were instead left on the road.

“We are under the assumption that they are cremating our pets as contracted. We guarantee to the best of knowledge that when we return cremated pets to their parents, they are the correct pet,” Ward said in a statement to the outlet.

The Independent has contacted Baltimore County and Loving Care Pet Funeral Services for comment.

Meanwhile, Timpson said he isn’t sure if the ashes he has belong to a pet or a human and intends to pursue legal action against the company.

Ward told the TV station he hasn’t been able to get in touch with the employee and has refunded the money to the affected clients.