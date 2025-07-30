Canada to recognize Palestinian State in September, PM says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced.

Carney made the announcement on Wednesday, following France and the UK in a shift towards a broader global shift against Israel's policies in Gaza.

“The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable,” Carney said.

Carney’s announcement comes on day after Sir Keir Starmer announced a similar move on Tuesday – saying the move was dependent on Israel meeting certain conditions of a ceasefire. The Canadian PM said he had had a discussion with his UK counterpart prior to making the decision.

open image in gallery Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September, the Canadian Prime Minister has announced. Mark Carney made the announcement on Wednesday, following France and the UK in a shift towards a broader global shift against Israel's policies in Gaza ( AP )

Like the UK, Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025.

Leaders are under mounting pressure over the issue as scenes of hunger in Gaza have horrified so many across the world.

In hi remarks Wednesday, Carney said the intention is predicated on the Palestinian Authority “holding general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state.”

However, the PM said he was “not in any way or shape minimizing that scale of that task.”

It wasn't immediately clear how much of a condition Carney’s caveat represented, as elections in the devastated territory are unlikely.

open image in gallery Carney’s announcement comes following similar pledges by UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer (center) and French prime minister Emmanuel Macron ( Reuters )

“Clearly that’s not a possibility in the near term,” Carney said, adding that Canada has joined the efforts of other states to “preserve the possibility of a two state solution."

“Much has to happen before a democratic viable state is established,” he said.

Pressure to formally recognize Palestinian statehood has mounted since French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will become the first major Western power to recognize a Palestinian state in September.

As with France and the UK, Canadian recognition would be largely symbolic, but it’s part of a broader global shift against Israel and could increase diplomatic pressure for an end to the conflict.

open image in gallery Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney (right) and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer ( PA Wire )

More than 140 countries recognize a Palestinian state, including a dozen in Europe. Macron’s announcement last week made France the first Group of Seven country — and the largest in Europe — to say it would take that step.

Canada has long supported the idea of an independent Palestinian state existing alongside Israel, but has said recognition should come as part of a negotiated two-state solution to the conflict.

Iddo Moed, Israel's ambassador to Canada, said Israel “will not bow to the distorted campaign of international pressure against it.”

“We will not sacrifice our very existence by permitting the imposition of a jihadist state on our ancestral homeland that seeks our annihilation,” he said in a statement, referring to Hamas.