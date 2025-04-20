Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four California high school students are dead and two are seriously injured after the SUV they were traveling in crashed into a tree.

The six teenage girls, aged between 14 and 16, were traveling in a Volkswagen SUV that careered off the road and hit a tree at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Marin County, just north of San Francisco.

Three died at the scene and a fourth later died in a hospital. The driver and another passenger are in critical condition, the California Highway Patrol confirmed in a statement.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the authorities continue to investigate the cause.

“I extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and classmates of the four young students whose lives were tragically lost in this heartbreaking crash,” California Highway Patrol’s Marin Area Commander, Captain Amy Newton, said. “No words can ease the pain of such a devastating loss, and our hearts are with the entire community as they grieve.”

The girls attended Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo, the Tamalpais Union High School District confirmed.

“This is an incredibly heart wrenching time for our entire school and broader community,” Tara Taupier, the superintendent of the Tamalpais Union High School District, said in a statement. “As we await more information, we know the Tam District community will pull together in compassion, care, and support for one another.”

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Loved ones and members of the community visited the crash site Saturday to leave flowers and pay their respects.

“It couldn't be more tragic than six young women in car. Couldn't be more tragic, whole life ahead of you, no matter what happened or what the reasons are. It's so sad,” local Leslie Jackson told ABC7 News.

“I mean, the sheer number of fatalities – I don't think even think the shock has set in for our community yet. We are a tight-knit, small community,” Melissa Wahlstrom, a parent whose child attended the same school as the victims, told the outlet.