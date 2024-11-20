Mapped: Charting path of deadly ‘bomb cyclone’ in Pacific Northwest and California

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At least one person has died and hundreds of thousands have been left without power after a “bomb cyclone” slammed into Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday evening, before it continues to chart a destructive path towards California and Oregon.

The extreme weather event killed at least one person, downed trees and power lines, and left hundreds of thousands without power in hard-hit Washington state overnight Tuesday.

In Lynnwood, a woman in her 50s was killed when a large tree fell on a homeless encampment, South County Fire said. As of Wednesday morning, almost 600,000 homeowners and businesses in the state were without power, with King, Snohomish and Kitsap counties the worst impacted areas.

Heavy rains and strengthening winds also battered the Bay Area overnight, with the winter storm anticipated to reach maximum intensity on Wednesday, the Weather Prediction Center announced in its latest update.

The North Bay will face the heaviest downpours, with lighter showers to the south.

open image in gallery Weather Prediction Center’s forecast of the storm’s path as it heads towards northern California ( Weather Prediction Center )

Bruising winds with speeds surpassing 60mph are expected throughout the region on Wednesday morning with high surf likely along the Pacific Northwest coastline throughout the day.

Heavy rains and an atmospheric river – a large, narrow band of moisture – will continue to hit northern California and southwest Oregon through to Friday, dousing the area with up to 16 inches of rain.

open image in gallery National Weather Service Seattle’s weather forecast office estimates wind speeds through to Wednesday evening ( National Weather Service Seattle )

The WPC has also warned of life-threatening flash flooding and rock slides through the Golden State, with rainfall expected to peak on Thursday and more than a month’s worth of precipitation forecast to fall heading into the weekend.

The Cascades and the northmost parts of California will see heavy snowfall which, combined with 65mph-plus winds, could result in blizzard conditions, forecasters warn. Snow levels are expected to rapidly rise into Wednesday night.

open image in gallery Flash flooding probability through to Thursday is forecast by the Weather Prediction Center ( Weather Prediction Center )

Friday is anticipated to bring the heaviest rainfall for areas south of San Francisco.

The storm system is then expected to weaken as it continues to chart a path over the Cascades and through to northern California and southwest Oregon by Friday.

The “anomalously strong” storm system was considered a “bomb cyclone,” which occurs when a cyclone intensifies rapidly.