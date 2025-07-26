Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Manhunt for inmate ‘mistakenly’ released from New Orleans jail where 10 previously escaped

Khalil Bryan, 30, was mistakenly released from the Orleans Justice Center Friday due to a ‘human error’

Mike Bedigan
Friday 25 July 2025 23:52 EDT
Comments
Related: Nine fugitives following New Orleans jailbreak, one still on the run

Authorities in New Orleans are searching for a man with a "violent criminal history," who was “mistakenly released” from a jail where 10 inmates escaped earlier this year.

Khalil Bryan, 30, was released from the Orleans Parish Jail on Friday in what authorities refer to as "human error," after he was confused with another inmate with a “similar last name”, according to Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson.

“I want to make a sincere apology to the people of New Orleans. The mistaken release of Khalil Bryan was a serious error, and as sheriff, I take full responsibility,” Hutson told reporters at a press conference.

It comes just over two months after the escape of 10 inmates from the same jail on May 16. While eight were recaptured relatively quickly by authorities, one evaded police until June, and the final inmate remains at large.

Khalil Bryan, 30, was released from the Orleans Justice Center Friday due to a 'human error.' He is now considered a fugitive
Khalil Bryan, 30, was released from the Orleans Justice Center Friday due to a ‘human error.’ He is now considered a fugitive (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
On Friday, Superintendent Ann Kirkpatrick of the New Orleans Police Department, addressed Bryan directly, telling him that he was “a fugitive.”

“Even though it was a mistaken release from custody, you are on notice. You are a fugitive,” Kirkpatrick said. “I'm going to ask that you turn yourself in.

“You and others who may be harboring him at this moment will be subject to prosecution yourself, because you are on notice. Mr Bryan is a fugitive at this point.”

Explaining how Bryan’s release was possible, Hutson explained the mishap stemmed “from a clerical misidentification where he was confused with another individual sharing a similar last name.”

Prior to his mistaken release, Bryan was being held on charges including possession of stolen property, drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. Members of the public are warned not to approach him
Prior to his mistaken release, Bryan was being held on charges including possession of stolen property, drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. Members of the public are warned not to approach him (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

“While our systems are designed to catch these discrepancies, human error led to a breakdown in the verification process,” she said.

Hutson added that an internal investigation had been launched and the Parish Sheriff’s Office was working with all relevant partners to locate Bryan. “I want the public to know this should not have happened,” she said.

“It was a failure of internal processes, and the public has every right to expect better.” Hutson added that disciplinary action would be “forthcoming.”

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson apologized to the people of New Orleans over the mistake. 'The mistaken release of Khalil Bryant was a serious error, and as sheriff, I take full responsibility,' Hutson told reporters at a press conference Friday
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson apologized to the people of New Orleans over the mistake. ‘The mistaken release of Khalil Bryant was a serious error, and as sheriff, I take full responsibility,’ Hutson told reporters at a press conference Friday (WDSU)

Prior to his mistaken release, Bryan was being held on charges including possession of stolen property, drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

He has an active warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse, child endangerment and home invasion, as well as a "violent criminal history," including aggravated burglary, aggravated assault with a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property, Kirkpatrick said.

Anyone with information about Bryan’s whereabouts are urged to call police and authorities warn he should not be approached.

