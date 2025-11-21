Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Knife-wielding man shot and killed by police at St. Louis airport

Officers did not believe the man was ‘using the airport as travel’

Independent Staff
Friday 21 November 2025 10:23 EST
Comments
Travelers wait ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

A man who was wielding a knife at St. Louis' busiest airport was shot and killed by a police officer early Friday morning, St. Louis County Police spokesperson Vera Clay said.

No one else was injured when officers encountered the knife-wielding man outside of Terminal 1 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The incident happened around 1 a.m., according to police.

Vera said the man showed officers a knife when they tried to get him to move.

Officers used Tasers but the man continued to advance toward the officers and one of them fired their gun, fatally wounding the man, Vera said.

The area is located near the light rail line that transports travelers to the terminal and isn't behind a security checkpoint, according to maps of the airport posted on its website.

Travelers wait ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport
Travelers wait ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (AFP via Getty Images)

The rail line to Terminal 1 was briefly closed, with shuttles taking people from other drop-off points, but was reopened later Friday morning. The airport remained open.

Clay said officers had noticed the man, who was not identified, in an area where he should not have been and refused to leave.

The two officers were part of the airport's police department and had 6 months and 1 year of service on the force respectively, as well as earlier law enforcement experience, St. Louis County police said in an emailed statement.

The St. Louis County Police Department is leading an investigation into the shooting.

A crime scene had been set up inside the terminal near the American Airlines ticketing counter, according to local reports.

The shooting comes as one of the busiest travel weeks of the year kicks off across the country, as people begin to make their way to Thanksgiving destinations.

Officers did not believe the man was “using the airport as travel,” according to Clay.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in