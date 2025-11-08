Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 65-year-old man has died in Nevada after falling 100 feet off the edge of the Grand Canyon, rescue officials have said.

Officers from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office received a call to assist a technical recovery at Guano Point, on the West Rim of the canyon, at around 2 p.m. local time Thursday.

They discovered that the man, who has not been identified publicly, had slipped and fallen over the side and into the canyon.

Search and Rescue personnel responded and located the man about 130 feet down on a scree pile, the Sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

open image in gallery

open image in gallery

Technical rope technicians set up a lowering and raising system using ropes to recover the man before transporting his body to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

Photos shared by the Sheriff’s office showed the dramatic recovery operations.

The sheriff’s office also thanked the Hualapai Tribal Police Department, Hualapai Nation Fire, Grand Canyon West Security for their assistance.

open image in gallery

“Our condolences are with his family. Please respect their privacy during this time,” a statement said.

The Independent has reached out to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office for any further information on the incident.

Guano Point is known to offer some of the most dramatic views of the West Rim of the Grand Canyon, featuring the remnants of a historic tram used by historic workers to mine the canyon and Highpoint Hike a railingless trail.

The tragic incident occurred not long after a Colorado man found dead in his vehicle drove “over the rim” of the popular South Kaibab hiking trail in the canyon.

open image in gallery

The Grand Canyon National Park Service (NPS) said that park rangers responded to the scene about “300 feet below the rim” in a statement.

The driver’s body was transported out by helicopter before being transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In July, a 67-year-old man died while hiking in the Grand Canyon, according to the NPS, as the region faced punishing extreme heat.