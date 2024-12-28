Man found with ‘serious’ burns at New York’s Penn Station days after woman set on fire on subway train
The incident comes hours after a man was charged with murder after allegedly lighting a woman on fire on the subway last weekend
A man was found with burn injuries on his body inside Penn station, according to police.
Around 8.20 p.m. on Friday, officials responded to reports of a man inside the Manhattan train station with burns on his body, a NYPD spokesperson told The Independent in a phone call.
The man has not yet been identified, police said.
The victim, who is reportedly 56 years old, suffered burn injuries to both legs and upper body, according to the New York Post. The Independent has not independently verified this information.
He was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center and is in stable condition as of late Friday evening.
His burns were serious but not life-threatening, a fire department spokesperson told the New York Times.
There is no risk to the public at this time, authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or whether there was any criminality involved.
The available information is still preliminary but a joint investigation between the MTA Police and NYPD is underway.
Police taped off a hallway near the entrance to tracks 11 and 12 inside Penn Station, the Times reported.
The incident comes days after a woman was killed after being set ablaze on the subway.
Sebastian Zapeta, 33, is accused of lighting the woman on fire and fanning the flames on a stopped F train on Sunday morning. Earlier Friday, Zapeta was charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
