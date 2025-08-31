Two women killed, one badly injured in Labor Day weekend boating tragedy off Maine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two women were killed in a boating tragedy at a Maine beauty spot on Labor Day weekend, while a third is in a critical condition, local authorities said.

The group of seven was enjoying the long weekend Saturday on the waters of upper Flagstaff Lake, near the town of Eustis, when their pontoon boat started to go under and flipped over, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a news release.

The driver of the boat, named by the department as John Morris, 50, attempted to raise the bow but it continued to go under and the boat flipped, throwing all seven passengers into the water.

They were in front of the beach area of the Cathedral Pines Campground and approximately 180 feet from the shore when the tragedy occurred.

Farhana Nasir, 53, of Selden, New York and Kiran Akbar, 23, of Lake Grove, New York died at the scene, authorities confirmed.

Noor Nasir, 22, also of New York, was airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical in Bangor where she is in critical condition.

None of the passengers wore life jackets, the department said.

open image in gallery Two women were killed in a boating tragedy in a Maine beauty spot on Labor Day weekend, while a third is in a critical condition, local authorities said ( Getty Images )

“Witnesses on the shore and on the lake rushed to assist those in the boat, and were able to get all seven of them to the shore,” the department said. “Three of the passengers were unresponsive and CPR was performed on all three.”

“No one in the boat was wearing lifejackets,” the release added. “The initial investigation indicates that alcohol is not a factor in the crash.”

The incident remains under investigation.