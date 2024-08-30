Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

False gun scare at Magic Kingdom sparks frantic stampede through park

Officials in Florida said the scare at Disney park stemmed from balloon popping

Michelle Del Rey
Friday 30 August 2024 13:14
Comments
A rumor of an active shooter at Walt Disney World in Florida prompted park goers to stampede in effort get away from the area
A rumor of an active shooter at Walt Disney World in Florida prompted park goers to stampede in effort get away from the area (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A popping balloon prompted parkgoers at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida to stampede out of fear of an active shooter situation on Thursday, according to officials.

However, there was no gunman at the famed theme park, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida stated following the incident. Officials said a fight had transpired inside the park and a “popping” sound was heard.

Guests began running and that’s how the active shooter rumor started.

No arrests were made as a result of the fight, the sheriff’s office later said, stating neither of the people involved wanted to press charges.

No additional information has been reported. A video of the stampede caught on camera by a parkgoer showed items scattered across the floor of a store inside the park’s Main Street USA. One person had abandoned their stroller in an effort to get away from the scene.

One X user wrote, “went to magic kingdom today and there was literally a stampede because of a suspected shooter i thought that was actually going to be my last day. i was shoved out of the way and fell. mothers were crying looking for their daughters, people were hiding, it was so bad.”

In a statement following the incident, a representative for Walt Disney World Resorts said: “We appreciate the immediate response of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to quickly assess and clear the situation. Normal operations have resumed and the park is now closed for the evening.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in