Journalist quips after Michigan rally that ‘schoolchildren’ could fact-check Trump

“Actual schoolchildren” could fact-check President Donald Trump, CNN’s Daniel Dale said after the commander-in-chief’s Michigan fib-riddled rally Tuesday night commemorating his 100 days in office.

While speaking to supporters at the Macomb County Community College Sports Expo Center in Warren, near Detroit, Trump (again) repeatedly claimed he won three back-to-back elections in the state.

“We just had the biggest victory in Michigan,” Trump said. “We won it twice … We actually won it three times … But remember, I like the victories. I like the three victories, which we absolutely had.”

He absolutely didn’t.

Asked to comment on the president’s remarks, Dale, CNN’s chief fact-checker, responded: “I think there are actual schoolchildren who could fact-check some of this for us.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to mark his 100th day in office, at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan ( REUTERS )

“President Trump did not win three victories,” he told CNN host Jake Tapper.

“He won in 2016 and 2024. He lost in 2020. He did not win Michigan three times. He, again, won in 2016 and 2024, lost in 2020 to Joe Biden by more than 150,000 votes,” Dale added.

“If anyone is surprised that he’s still lying about not only the election more than four years ago, but the election he won, as he did tonight, they haven’t been paying attention.”

Dale continued to call the president’s comments “nonsense,” adding: “No amount of fact-checking appears to have deterred him on the subject.”

Polifact listed a number of other Trump lies or baseless claims at the rally, including his assertion that his administration has cut “billions and billions of dollars in waste, fraud and abuse.” Trump has slashed federal agencies, jobs and services, but he has presented no evidence proving any cuts in fraud and abuse.

He also boasted he “brought back Columbus Day” (it never went anywhere) and again falsely claimed that gas is selling for $1.98 a gallon. Gas station tracker GasBuddy hasn’t found a single station in the nation selling gas for $1.98. The nationwide average last week was about $3.17 a gallon.

At one point during the rally, CNN contributor Scott Jennings was invited up on stage by the president and addressed the crowd.

“Michigan, we were flying in here today and I said look at these farms, I gotta get a farm in Michigan because when you own as many [liberals] as I do, you gotta put a place to put them all,” Jennings quipped from the podium before leaving the stage.

In fact, a CNN poll released days before the rally found voters have a deeply negative view of the president’s policies and gave him a mere 41 percent approval rating, the lowest for any newly elected president at the 100-day mark since Dwight Eisenhower.