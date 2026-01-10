Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Macy’s Inc. has announced store closures in a dozen states as part of its plan to shutter 150 “underproductive” locations.

The department store chain announced its new strategy, which it coined “A Bold New Chapter,” in February 2024. Part of the plan is “prioritizing investment” in the 350 stores it's keeping open.

From California to New York, your favorite Macy’s store may be on the chopping block. Here is a full list of stores that will be closing, per Axios:

Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, California

West Valley Mall, 3400 Naglee Road, Tracy, California

Northlake Mall, 4880 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia

Marley Station, 7900 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, Maryland

Rivertown Crossings, 3850 Rivertown Parkway SW, Grandville, Michigan

Crossroads Center, 4101 West Division Street, Saint Cloud, Minnesota

Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road, Newington, New Hampshire

Livingston Mall, 112 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston, New Jersey

Interstate Shopping Center, 225 Interstate Shopping Center, Ramsey, New Jersey

Boulevard Mall, 1255 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, New York

Triangle Town Center, 3801 Sumner Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina

Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, 100 Pittsburgh Mills Circle, Tarentum, Pennsylvania

La Palmera, 5488 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas

Budget House Clearance, 17855 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila, Washington

open image in gallery Macy’s Inc. has announced store closures in a dozen states as part of its plan to shutter 150 'underproductive' locations ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

Most stores on the list are set to shutter in the first quarter of 2026, Axios reported. Clearance sales will start in mid-January and run for about 10 weeks, Macy’s Inc. told the outlet.

The retailer’s comeback strategy seems to be working. Macy’s Inc., which includes Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, reportedly saw its strongest growth in more than three years in the third quarter of the fiscal year.

“In executing our strategy, we continue to review our portfolio and make careful decisions about where and how we invest, including closing underproductive stores and streamlining operations. These decisions are not made lightly,” Macy’s CEO Tony Spring said in a memo Thursday.

“We communicated directly with affected colleagues first and are providing support, including transfer opportunities where available, as well as severance and outplacement resources where applicable. We thank all those colleagues for their dedication and service to the company.”

open image in gallery Clearance sales will reportedly start in mid-January ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images )

The Independent has reached out to Macy’s Inc. for comment.