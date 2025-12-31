One dead and 40 injured in head-on train collision near Machu Picchu

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train driver has been killed and at least 40 others injured after two trains collided head-on on railway tracks leading to the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru.

The collision happened on the single track leading to the historical site, which links Ollantaytambo Station and Aguas Calientes, the closest town to Machu Picchu.

At least 20 of the the injured are said to be in a serious condition according to health officials. Police said foreign tourists were involved, however the names of those affected have not been released. The US embassy in Peru confirmed American citizens were injured.

Over 20 ambulances were called to the incident, according to a local government statement on Tuesday.

Hundreds of tourists were left stranded after railway services to the nearby city of Cuzco were suspended in the aftermath of the crash, local media reported.

The two trains were operated by two separate railway companies, PeruRail and Inca Rail. In a statement, PeruRail said: “We deeply regret what has happened.” The company said that its staff provided first aid to the driver “immediately” and supported passengers affected.

open image in gallery A head-on collision in Peru has killed one person and injured at least 40 ( AFP/Getty )

Journeys between the stations – in a region notorious for difficult transport links – take approximately 90 minutes.

The 15th century archaeological site known for its ancient stone structures, is located high in the Peruvian Andes and draws around 1.5 million visitors per year. Most of the visitors arrive by train to the nearby town of Aguas Calientes, but it can also be reached by a four-day journey on foot from the small town of Ollantaytambo.

The crash occurred near Qoriwayrachina, which is itself an archaeological location associated with the ancient Inca civilisation.

open image in gallery View of the Machu Picchu complex, the Inca fortress enclaved in the southeastern Andes of Peru ( AFP/Getty )

Considered one of the Seven Modern Wonders of the World, the number of people visiting Machu Picchu has increased by around 25 per cent.

However, the site is the subject of widespread controversy and political turmoil over how it is managed.

In September this year, over 900 tourists were stranded after their PeruRail passenger train was suspended due to a demonstration over transport concessions.

Residents blocked the route with rocks and logs in a clash with the authorities over the operation of bus companies, claiming a lack of transparency and fairness in the process of replacing tourist bus operator Consettur after its concession expired.