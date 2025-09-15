Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 21-27:

Sept. 21: Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 84. TV and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 82. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 78. Author Stephen King is 78. Actor Bill Murray is 75. Filmmaker Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers is 68. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier (“Full House”) is 66. Actor David James Elliott (“JAG”) is 65. Actor Serena Scott Thomas is 64. Actor Nancy Travis is 64. Actor Rob Morrow (“Numb3rs,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 63. Actor Angus Macfadyen (“Braveheart,” “Saw” movies) is 62. Actor Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 60. Country singer Faith Hill is 58. Drummer Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies is 58. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 57. Actor Billy Porter (“Pose”) is 56. Actor Rob Benedict (“Supernatural,” ″Felicity”) is 55. Actor James Lesure (“Las Vegas,” “For Your Love”) is 54. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 54. Actor Luke Wilson is 54. Actor Paulo Costanzo (“Royal Pains,” ″Joey”) is 47. Actor Autumn Reeser (“Entourage,” “The O.C.”) is 45. TV personality Nicole Richie (“The Simple Life”) is 44. Actor Maggie Grace (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Lost”) is 42. Actor Joseph Mazzello (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Jurassic Park”) is 42. Actor Ahna O’Reilly (“The Help”) is 41. Rapper Wale is 41. Singer Jason Derulo is 39. Actor Ryan Guzman (“Heroes Reborn,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 38. Actor Nikolas Brino (“7th Heaven”) is 27.

Sept. 22: Singer-dancer Toni Basil is 82. Actor Paul Le Mat (“American Graffiti”) is 80. Singer David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) is 74. Actor Shari Belafonte is 71. Singer Debby Boone is 69. Country singer June Forester of The Forester Sisters is 69. Singer Nick Cave is 68. Actor Lynn Herring (“General Hospital”) is 68. Singer Johnette Napolitano of Concrete Blonde is 68. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli is 67. Musician Joan Jett is 67. Actor Scott Baio is 65. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 64. Actor Catherine Oxenberg (“Dynasty”) is 64. Actor Rob Stone (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 63. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”) is 60. Bassist-guitarist Dave Hernandez (The Shins) is 55. Rapper Mystikal is 55. Singer Big Rube of Society of Soul is 54. Actor James Hillier (“The Crown”) is 52. Actor Mireille Enos (“World War Z”) is 50. Actor Daniella Alonso (“Revolution,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 47. Actor Michael Graziadei (“The Young and the Restless”) is 46. Actor Ashley Eckstein (“That’s So Raven,” “Sofia the First”) is 44. Actor Katie Lowes (“Scandal”) is 43. Bassist Will Farquarson of Bastille is 42. Actor Tatiana Maslany (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “Orphan Black”) is 40. Actor Ukweli Roach (“Blindspot”) is 39. Actor Tom Felton (“Harry Potter” films) is 38. Actor Teyonah Parris (“Mad Men”) is 38.

Sept. 23: Singer Julio Iglesias is 82. Actor-singer Paul Petersen (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 80. Actor-Mary Kay Place is 78. Musician Bruce Springsteen is 76. Director George C. Wolfe (film’s “Nights in Rodanthe,” stage’s “Angels in America”) is 71. Drummer Leon Taylor of The Ventures is 70. Actor Rosalind Chao (2020’s “Mulan,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 68. Actor Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) is 66. Actor Chi McBride (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Boston Public”) is 64. Steel guitarist Don Herron of BR549 is 63. Actor LisaRaye (“All of Us,” ″Beauty Shop”) is 59. Singer Ani DiFranco is 55. Singer Sam Bettens of K’s Choice is 53. Rapper-producer-record head Jermaine Dupri is 53. Actor Kip Pardue (“The Rules of Attraction,” “Remember the Titans”) is 49. Actor Anthony Mackie (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”) is 47. Singer Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town is 46. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon (“Hamilton”) is 44. Actor David Lim (“S.W.A.T.,” ″Quantico”) is 42. Actor Cush Jumbo (“The Good Fight,” ″The Good Wife”) is 40. Actor Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect” films) is 38.

Sept. 24: Singer Phyllis ″Jiggs” Allbut Sirico of The Angels is 83. Actor Gordon Clapp (“NYPD Blue”) is 77. Actor Harriet Walter (“The Crown”) is 75. Actor Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules: Legendary Journeys”) is 67. Singer Cedric Dent (Take 6) is 63. Actor-writer Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 63. Drummer Shawn Crahan of Slipknot is 56. Drummer Marty Mitchell (Ricochet) is 56. Singer-guitarist Marty Cintron of No Mercy is 54. Guitarist Juan DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 50. Actor Ian Bohen (“Yellowstone,” “Teen Wolf”) is 49. Actor Spencer Treat Clark (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Animal Kingdom”) is 38. Actor Grey Damon (“Station 19”) is 38. Actor Kyle Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 37. Actor Ben Platt is 32.

Sept. 25: Polka band leader Jimmy Sturr is 84. Actor Josh Taylor (“Days of Our Lives,” “Valerie’s Family”) is 82. Actor Robert Walden (“Lou Grant”) is 82. Actor Michael Douglas is 81. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 78. Actor Mimi Kennedy (“Dharma and Greg”) is 77. Actor Anson Williams (“Happy Days”) is 76. Actor Mark Hamill is 74. Actor Colin Friels is 73. Actor Michael Madsen is 67. Actor Heather Locklear is 64. Actor Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”) is 63. Actor Tate Donovan (“The O.C.”) is 62. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith (“Unsolved Mysteries”) is 62. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Orphan Black,” ″The Tudors”) is 61. Actor Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” ″The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”) is 59. Actor-singer Will Smith is 57. Actor Hal Sparks (“Queer as Folk”) is 56. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 56. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (“The Wedding Planner,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer”) is 52. Actor Clea DuVall (“Heroes”) is 48. Actor Robbie Jones (“One Tree Hill”) is 48. Actor Joel David Moore (“Avatar”) is 48. Actor Chris Owen (“American Pie” films, “October Sky”) is 45. Rapper T.I. is 44. Actor Lee Norris (“One Tree Hill,” “Boy Meets World”) is 44. Actor-singer Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) (“Atlanta,” ″Community”) is 42. Actor Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” ″The Office”) is 41. Actor Jordan Gavaris (“Orphan Black”) is 36. Actor Emmy Clarke (“Monk”) is 34.

Sept. 26: Country singer David Frizzell is 84. Actor Kent McCord (“Adam 12”) is 83. “The Weakest Link” host Anne Robinson is 81. Singer Bryan Ferry is 80. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 79. Actor James Keane (“Bulworth,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 73. Singer-guitarist Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos is 71. Country singer Carlene Carter is 70. Actor Linda Hamilton is 69. Singer Cindy Herron of En Vogue is 64. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 63. Singer Tracey Thorn of Everything But the Girl is 63. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 59. Guitarist Jody Davis of Newsboys is 58. Actor Jim Caviezel (“Sound of Freedom,” “The Passion of the Christ”) is 57. Actor Tricia O’Kelley (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 57. Actor Ben Shenkman (“Royal Pains,” “Angels in America”) is 57. Actor Melanie Paxson (“Descendants”) is 53. Singer Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is 53. Music producer Dr. Luke is 52. Jazz trumpeter Nicholas Payton is 52. Singer and TV personality Christina Milian is 44. Actor Zoe Perry (“Young Sheldon”) is 42. Singer-songwriter Ant Clemons is 34.

Sept. 27: Actor Kathleen Nolan is 92. Singer-guitarist Randy Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 82. Actor Liz Torres (“Gilmore Girls”) is 78. Actor A Martinez (“LA Law,” ″Santa Barbara”) is 77. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (“Pearl Harbor”) is 75. Actor-opera singer Anthony Laciura (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 74. Singer-actor-director Shaun Cassidy is 67. Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron (“Maron”) is 62. Singer-guitarist Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind is 61. Actor Patrick Muldoon (“Melrose Place”) is 57. Singer Mark Calderon of Color Me Badd is 55. Actor-business woman Gwyneth Paltrow is 53. Actor Indira Varma (“For Life”) is 52. Singer Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down is 47. Bassist Grant Brandell of Underoath is 44. Actor Anna Camp (“The Mindy Project,” ″True Blood”) is 43. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 43. Singer Avril Lavigne is 41. Bluegrass musician Sierra Hull is 34. Actor Sam Lerner (“The Goldbergs”) is 33. Actor Ames McNamara (“The Connors”) is 18.