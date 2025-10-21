Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A flight bound for LA was forced to turn around after its pilot mistakenly believed that passengers were trying to break into the cockpit.

The jet took off from Omaha, Nebraska, at 4.40 pm on Monday but turned back just 20 minutes later, according to FlightAware.

American Airlines Flight 6469 had suffered from a breakdown on its intercom system, leaving the plane’s pilots only able to hear static over the communications device, an American Airlines spokesperson told ABC News.

Meanwhile, the pilots could hear hammering on the door, which led them to believe that passengers were trying to gain access to the cockpit.

This rumor was repeated across social media, reports KTLA.

In the interest of passenger safety, the pilots brought the Embraer ETJ 175 plane back to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

open image in gallery An American Airlines flight was forced to land after its pilots thought that passengers were trying to break into the cockpit ( Getty/iStock )

Upon landing, the jet’s captain apologized for the unexpected landing.

"We weren't sure if something was going on with the airplane, so that's why we're coming back here," the captain said. "It's gonna be a little bit.

“We have to figure out what's going on."

Passenger videos showed emergency services heading for the plane after it landed back on the tarmac.

Officers later boarded the plane but concluded that the banging on the door had actually been the flight crew.

Shortly after the incident, Omaha Airport released a brief statement updating passengers about the investigation.

“There was no security-related incident at Eppley Airfield this evening,” the statement reads.

open image in gallery The jet was forced to land suddenly back Eppley Airfield, where it had taken off from less than an hour earlier ( Google Streetview )

Just a day earlier, another plane heading to Los Angeles was forced to land after a smoky odor was detected in the cabin.

Delta Flight 898 was diverted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where it landed with two pilots, five crew members, and 219 passengers.

Although authorities have not shared details about the origin of the smell, a spokesperson for Delta Airlines stated to CBS News Atlanta.

"The safety of our customers and people is of utmost importance. That's why our flight crew followed standard procedures to return to Atlanta after a smoky odor was detected in the cabin," the Delta spokesperson said. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."

open image in gallery Two other planes bound for LAX have been diverted in the last week ( AP )

And, just a week earlier, a plane heading for LAX was diverted due to its windshield cracking in the air.

The United Airlines flight was just 50 minutes into a flight to Denver before pilots decided to land in Salt Lake City.

The jet landed safely, with the passengers safely deplaning and boarding a second plane to Los Angeles. They were delayed by around six hours.

The Independent has approached Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and United Airlines for comment.