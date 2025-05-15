Los Angeles 2028 to feature ‘unprecedented’ Olympic Games first

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Los Angeles Olympic organisers have announced a partnership with Archer Aviation to provide air taxi services during the 2028 Games.

In what is a first for the Games, this unprecedented collaboration aims to revolutionise transportation for the world's largest sporting event.

Archer's electric Midnight eVTOL aircraft, capable of carrying up to four passengers, will transport VIPs, fans, and stakeholders between key venues and designated take-off-and-landing hubs.

The aircraft will also play a crucial role in supporting emergency services and security operations throughout the Games.

This innovative approach to transportation aligns with the organisers' vision of reimagining the future of major sporting events.

Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer Aviation, emphasised the transformative potential of this partnership, stating, "We want to transform the way people get around Los Angeles and leave a legacy that shapes the future of transportation in America.

“There's no better time to do that than during the LA28 Games."

open image in gallery Archer Aviation CEO Adam Goldstein poses with the midnight eVTOL aircraft. The air-taxi firm will be used during the LA 2028 Olympics ( AFP via Getty Images )

The partnership with Archer includes support for Team USA through LA28, organizers said.

Los Angeles, a city infamous for its crushing traffic, is expected to host more than 15 million visitors during the Games, with events spread out over the sprawling city.

"Our vision is to fundamentally re-imagine the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience, and this partnership represents an incredible opportunity to deliver something unprecedented, showcasing the very best of what Los Angeles has to offer on the world stage," LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said.

Paris Olympics were due to be the first Olympics to have flying public transport, but was affected by several delays. The Paris region had planned for a small fleet of pilot-less air taxis for the Olympics, operated by Germany’s Volocopter and the Paris airport authority ADP.

Five Olympic routes were planned, including one landing on a platform on the Seine River -- and Volocopter CEO Dirk Hoke hoped that French President Emmanuel Macron would be his first passenger.

ADP’s CEO Augustin de Romanet that his company had failed to win certification from Europe’s air safety agency in time for the Games.