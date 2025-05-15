Los Angeles 2028 to feature ‘unprecedented’ Olympic Games first
A city infamous for its crushing traffic, LA is expected to host more than 15 million visitors during the Games
Los Angeles Olympic organisers have announced a partnership with Archer Aviation to provide air taxi services during the 2028 Games.
In what is a first for the Games, this unprecedented collaboration aims to revolutionise transportation for the world's largest sporting event.
Archer's electric Midnight eVTOL aircraft, capable of carrying up to four passengers, will transport VIPs, fans, and stakeholders between key venues and designated take-off-and-landing hubs.
The aircraft will also play a crucial role in supporting emergency services and security operations throughout the Games.
This innovative approach to transportation aligns with the organisers' vision of reimagining the future of major sporting events.
Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer Aviation, emphasised the transformative potential of this partnership, stating, "We want to transform the way people get around Los Angeles and leave a legacy that shapes the future of transportation in America.
“There's no better time to do that than during the LA28 Games."
The partnership with Archer includes support for Team USA through LA28, organizers said.
Los Angeles, a city infamous for its crushing traffic, is expected to host more than 15 million visitors during the Games, with events spread out over the sprawling city.
"Our vision is to fundamentally re-imagine the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience, and this partnership represents an incredible opportunity to deliver something unprecedented, showcasing the very best of what Los Angeles has to offer on the world stage," LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said.
Paris Olympics were due to be the first Olympics to have flying public transport, but was affected by several delays. The Paris region had planned for a small fleet of pilot-less air taxis for the Olympics, operated by Germany’s Volocopter and the Paris airport authority ADP.
Five Olympic routes were planned, including one landing on a platform on the Seine River -- and Volocopter CEO Dirk Hoke hoped that French President Emmanuel Macron would be his first passenger.
ADP’s CEO Augustin de Romanet that his company had failed to win certification from Europe’s air safety agency in time for the Games.
