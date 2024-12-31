Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Tennessee woman out for a steak dinner informed her server she had a “severe” allergy to lemons, immediately after which she was served two dishes in a row containing lemons, sending her to the hospital in anaphylactic shock, according to a million-dollar lawsuit filed in Nashville federal court.

In it, Katherine Lamb-Jones says staff at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Madison, Tennessee, ignored her multiple requests for a lemon-free meal, resulting in, among other things, physical and emotional pain, mental anguish, and significant medical expenses.

The incident took place on November 26, 2023, when Lamb-Jones and her family went for a meal at their local LongHorn, the complaint states. Lamb-Jones had previously eaten at this particular location, and the hostess was already “aware of Ms. Lamb-Jones’ severe lemon allergy,” the complaint goes on.

Anaphylaxis is a potentially fatal allergic reaction to various things, including insect venom, latex, and certain foods. That night, the complaint continues, Lamb-Jones wasn’t taking any chances.

“Upon being seated at their table, Ms. Lamb-Jones and her family made their server aware of Ms. Lamb-Jones’ severe lemon allergy,” the complaint says.

open image in gallery Katherine Lamb-Jones can’t tolerate lemons at all, according to her lawsuit ( AFP via Getty Images )

In addition to “making the serving staff aware of her allergy,” Lamb-Jones said she “took the additional step of specifically inquiring as to the lemon content of the items she had ordered,” according to the complaint.

Upon being told “belatedly” by her server that the plate of green beans in front of her had in fact been prepared with lemon, Lamb-Jones promptly sent it back, the complaint states.

For her entree, the complaint explains, Lamb-Jones ordered steak, which is not ordinarily a dish accompanied by lemons.

“After Ms. Lamb-Jones began eating the steak, she was informed by her server that the steak had been prepared with lemon seasoning,” the complaint says. “Consequently, Ms. Lamb-Jones suffered an anaphylactic allergic reaction that resulted in her having to go to the emergency department of Tristar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.”

Lamb-Jones’ suit accuses LongHorn, along with parent company Darden Restaurants (and subsidiary Rare Hospitality Management, which operates the LongHorn chain) of breaching their “duty of care” to her, as a customer, and demands $1 million in damages.

open image in gallery If not treated immediately, anaphylaxis can be deadly ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a response filed on Monday, LongHorn and its corporate owners denied having “breached any duty” or having “committed any act or omission” that caused Lamb-Jones’ condition.

“Defendants at all times acted reasonably and are not liable to the Plaintiff for any sum or sums of money under any legal theory, including premises liability,” the response contends.

Earlier this year, a New York man sued McDonald’s after an errant slice of cheese on his Big Mac caused him to go into anaphylactic shock. Charles Olsen, a music producer with a serious milk allergy, was pushed to the brink of respiratory failure by the alleged screw-up, his lawyer claimed in court filings.

“We’re just so grateful that Mr. Olsen is still with us,” Olsen’s attorney Jory Lange said at the time.

An attorney for Lamb-Jones, along with those representing LongHorn, parent company Darden Restaurants, and Darden subsidiary Rare Hospitality Management, which operates the LongHorn chain, did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment on Tuesday.