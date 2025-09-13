Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New documents could undermine the Trump administration's mortgage fraud claims against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who is currently battling Donald Trump's attempt to remove her from office.

Ms Cook referred to a condominium she purchased in June 2021 as a "vacation home" in a loan estimate, a characterisation that could weaken the administration’s claims.

Donald Trump has sought to dismiss Ms Cook "for cause," alleging she claimed both the condo and another property as her primary residence simultaneously.

This aligns with his aim to reshape the central bank and orchestrate a steep cut to interest rates. Documents obtained by The Associated Press also show Ms Cook described the property as a "second home" on a security clearance form.

Ms Cook sued the Trump administration to block her firing, an unprecedented move as it marks the first time a president has sought to remove a member of the seven-person board of governors.

She secured an injunction on Tuesday, allowing her to remain as a Fed governor. The administration has appealed the ruling, requesting an emergency decision by Monday, just before the Fed is set to meet and decide on an expected quarter-point rate cut.

Bill Pulte, a Trump appointee to the agency that regulates mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has accused Cook of signing separate documents in which she allegedly said that both the Atlanta property and a home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, also purchased in June 2021, were both “primary residences.”

Pulte submitted a criminal referral to the Justice Department, which has opened an investigation.

Claiming a home as a “primary residence” can result in better down payment and mortgage terms than if one of the homes is classified as a vacation home.

The descriptions of Cook’s properties were first reported by Reuters.

Fulton County tax records show Cook has never claimed a homestead exemption on the condo, which allows someone who uses a property as their primary residence to reduce their property taxes, since buying it in 2021.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.