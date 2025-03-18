South American country declares state of emergency amid crime wave
Peru's president has ordered the deployment of soldiers to help address a surge in violence a day after the killing of popular singer Paul Flores
Peru's president has declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and ordered the deployment of soldiers to the streets to help police address a recent surge of violence that claimed the life of a popular singer.
President Dina Boluarte's government published a decree on Monday saying that the state of emergency will last 30 days, and authorities will restrict some rights, including the freedom of assembly and movement. That means the police and the army would be able to detain people without a judicial order.
The decree - which applies to Lima as well as in neighbouring Callao province - follows weeks of escalating violence blamed on criminal groups that often target businesses, including transport companies, despite recent gang arrests.
The death of Paul Flores, the 39-year-old lead singer of the cumbia band Armonia 10, early on Sunday sparked widespread outcry. The bus Flores and his bandmates were traveling in after a concert in Lima came under fire from unknown armed assailants and Flores died of gunshot wounds, according to police.
Peru has seen an increase of killings, violent extortion and attacks on public places in recent months. Police reported 459 killings from January 1 to March 16, and 1,909 extortion reports in January alone.
While Peru only allows execution for convicted traitors, the crime wave prompted Boluarte to declare that she would like to see murderers face the death penalty.
In Congress, opposition lawmakers requested a vote of no confidence against Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez for what they say is a lack of a plan to fight rising violence.
The vote is expected to be discussed in the Congress' plenary later this week.
The attack against the popular singer was not the only violent event over the weekend. On Saturday, an object exploded at a restaurant in the capital, injuring at least 11 people.
Boluarte’s government previously decreed a state of emergency in an attempt to stem the violence between September and December.
Cumbia is a Latin music style that people dance to the rhythm of drums, maracas and other instruments.