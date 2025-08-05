Two dead and 58 sick as New York’s Legionnaires’ outbreak grows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people are dead and 58 are sick as a Legionnaires' outbreak in New York City continues to grow.

The disease – a type of severe pneumonia that thrives in warm water – was first detected in Harlem on July 25, the New York City Health Department said.

By July 30, one person had died and 22 had contracted the disease. Now, less than a week later, those numbers have risen sharply. The two deceased have not yet been named.

Legionnaires is contracted by breathing in mist containing Legionella bacteria, which come from freshwater environments, like lakes and streams.

Health officials say that cases from the disease cluster were found in five Harlem ZIP codes: 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037, and 10039, along with the bordering communities.

Cooling towers – large heat exchangers in industrial areas – operating in the impacted zones were sampled, and the health department informed owners of the buildings where positive results were found. They were told to initiate remediation within a day.

The disease, which can cause lung failure, leads to death in one of every 10 cases. Legionnaires is proven to be more dangerous to those who contract it during a hospital stay, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms can strike anywhere from two to 14 days after a person has been exposed to the bacteria.

Patients can expect typical pneumonia-like symptoms, including a cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches, and shortness of breath. In some cases, infected people can also experience confusion, diarrhea, or nausea.

Officials have now completed their remediation for the 11 cooling towers found with initial positive screening results.

Anyone in the impacted area since late July who has experienced flu-like symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, said the health department.

“Legionnaires’ disease can be effectively treated if diagnosed early, but New Yorkers at higher risk, like adults aged 50 and older, those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions, should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin," deputy chief medical officer Dr. Toni Eyssallenne said.