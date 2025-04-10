Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 64-year-old licensed practical nurse is facing federal charges after she allegedly grabbed a flight attendant’s genitalia while traveling from Las Vegas to North Dakota.

Jody Lynn Sherry-Berg was arrested Tuesday on one count of interference with flight crew members, according to federal court documents reviewed by The Independent.

The altercation occurred January 16 aboard an Allegiant Air flight from Harry Reid International Airport to Grand Forks International Airport, states an indictment unsealed April 8 in Minnesota federal court.

Sherry-Berg, a Bemidji, Minnesota resident, “did knowingly interfere with the performance of the duties” of a male flight attendant identified in court filings as “J.M.,” when she “assaulted J.M. by grabbing J.M.’s genitals,” the indictment contends.

open image in gallery Jody Lynn Sherry-Berg was flying from Vegas to North Dakota at the time of the alleged incident ( Getty Images )

Attorney Jean Brandl, a public defender assigned to represent Sherry-Berg at her first court appearance, told The Independent that she was “not at liberty to speak to you about the case.”

Brandl declined to provide details of what led up to the altercation, which is not laid out in the indictment.

An Allegiant Air spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A fellow traveler captured cell phone video of Sherry-Berg twice grabbing the flight attendant’s crotch, Fargo, North Dakota NBC affiliate KVLY reported at the time of the incident.

open image in gallery ( US District Court for the District of Minnesota )

Sherry-Berg was initially arrested upon landing by the Grand Forks Police Department on one count of providing false information to law enforcement. According to a probable cause affidavit in that case, Sherry-Berg at first gave responding officers a fake name, Alyssa Hoverson.

However, a search of Sherry-Berg’s belongings turned up a Minnesota driver’s license that revealed her true identity, the affidavit says.

The state charge was dropped on April 3, when the still-sealed federal indictment was handed down, court records show. Following her arrest this week, Sherry-Berg was released on a personal recognizance bond and ordered to stay away from her alleged victim and any witnesses who may be called to testify.