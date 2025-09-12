So many lanternflies are spreading across the East Coast they are being picked up by radar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The East Coast saw such a huge swarm of spotted lanternflies on Thursday that they began to appear on weather radar, resembling a mid-Atlantic stormfront despite no rain being forecast.

The six-legged bugs, which are native to China, Vietnam and other South East Asian nations, were reported in large numbers in D.C., Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

One person hoping to catch a flight to Boston took to social media to complain that they were “everywhere and crawling on luggage” at Washington’s Dulles International Airport.

Another person joked there were “more dead lanternflies than fans” at the Long Island Ducks game he attended on Thursday, posting a picture of a largely empty baseball stadium to prove his point.

The species is considerably highly invasive and a threat to crops. It is able to spread so prolifically because it can lay eggs in a wide variety of habitats and because lanternflies can surf on air currents as high as 3,000 feet.

open image in gallery Spotted lanternflies have become an annual nuisance and pose a threat to crops ( AP )

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci explained in The Washington Post that forecasters could be sure the radar phenomenon was being caused by the insects and not normal weather conditions because of three of the technology’s attributes: its reflectivity mode, its correlation coefficient and its capacity for measuring velocity.

The first measures the amount of clutter in the atmosphere, which on Thursday resembled a “moderate rainstorm,” although no precipitation was expected.

The second gives an idea of the shape of the clutter found in the air, birds, bats and bugs register as “spiky and jagged” shapes on radar screens, whereas raindrops are smooth.

open image in gallery A lanternfly climbs a tree in a New York City park ( Getty )

The third records how fast and in which direction atmospheric objects are travelling. Those appearing on monitors on Thursday were “moving southward but were also being blown a bit to the east,” Cappucci wrote, indicating they could both move of their own accord while also being light enough to be blown off course by gentle winds, all of which pointed to a spotted lanterfly swarm.

The phenomenon is rare but not unheard of. Enough cicadas descended on the nation’s capital in summer 2021 that they began to register on radar, according to the Post, and a cold front of butterflies appeared on screens around Oklahoma in October 2019.

Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources issued its advice on fall lanterfly infestations last week, warning the public that “methods to kill or stop the spread of these insects should not come at the cost of the ecosystem we’re trying to protect” noting that some bug sprays can be harmful to other wildlife.

Instead, the state DNR advised purchasing or making circle traps made of netting to be hung from trees to ensnare them. It also cautioned against squashing blameless “lookalike” insects like leopard and tiger moths and milkweed bugs.