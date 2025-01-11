Watch: Los Angeles County officials give wildfire update as fresh evacuation orders given
Watch again as Los Angeles County officials gave a wildfire update on Saturday (11 January) as fresh evacuation orders have been given.
On Friday night, reports that the Palisades Fire on the city’s western edge was heading in a new direction prompted fresh evacuation orders for much of the Brentwood neighborhood and the foothills of the San Fernando Valley.
The latest evacuations come after California Governor Gavin Newsom called for an investigation into the county’s fire hydrants and other water failures.
Some hydrants in the Palisades were unusable earlier this week and reservoir water was reportedly not available, impairing the effort to protect homes. Newsom has called on county officials to investigate the matter and compile a report.
There are six active large wildfires throughout Los Angeles County. The Palisades and Eaton fires are the most destructive in the state’s history. Both are less than 10 percent contained.
At least 11 have been killed as officials continue to battle the stubborn blazes.
