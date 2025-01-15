Watch live: LA County officials give wildfire update as residents warned to 'stay on guard' amid high-fueling wind gusts
Watch live as LA County officials give a wildfire update on Wednesday (15 January) as residents are warned to “stay on guard” amid high-fueling wind gusts.
Bruising Santa Ana winds have returned to Los Angeles County early Wednesday, as the death toll from the still-raging wildfires sits at 25.
Forecasters again declared a “particularly dangerous situation” – the most extreme advance warning also used when violent tornadoes are possible – with local wind gusts expected to reach up to 60mph in the mountains.
The Palisades and Eaton fires are now among the most destructive in Southern California’s history, and progress on containing the blazes has been slow in the windy weather.
The Palisades Fire has torn across nearly 24,000 acres and was 18 percent contained. The Eaton Fire is 35 percent contained after burning more than 14,000 acres.
While Wednesday is expected to be “the last really windy day,” Red Flag conditions continue until 6 p.m. PST due to very low humidity.