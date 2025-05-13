Olympic gold medalist who served on Trump’s council for fitness arrested in prostitution sting
Wrestler Kyle Snyder was one of 16 men charged during the police sting.
An Olympic gold medalist who once served on President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition was arrested as part of a prostitution sting in Ohio, authorities said.
Wrestler Kyle Snyder, 29, was one of 16 men charged during a Friday undercover operation, Columbus police Sgt. Joe Albert told The Columbus Dispatch.
Police had shared fake ads for escort services online — and Snyder took the bait, agreeing to meet at a nearby hotel, Albert said.
The former Olympian and Ohio State University wrestler gave an undercover cop cash and asked for oral sex.
He was arrested for engaging in prostitution and released from the scene.
Fifteen other men were also charged during the sting, police said.
Snyder won three straight NCAA heavyweight championships for Ohio State before taking home a gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. He won the silver medal at the 2021 games in Tokyo and placed fourth at the 2024 games in Paris. He was also nominated by Trump in 2018 to serve on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.
“Honored to be selected by @Potus to work with @fitnessgov on increasing youth participation in sports,” Snyder wrote at the time.
Last week, the wrestler signed with the Real American Freestyle wrestling league, led by wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. The new league is set to hold its first event in Cleveland on August 30.
Snyder is due in court on May 19.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments