Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Jimmy Webb and more stars pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand has called him something special

Via AP news wire
Monday 30 September 2024 11:41
Obit Kris Kristofferson
Obit Kris Kristofferson (2017 Invision)

Reaction to the death of Kris Kristofferson. The singer-songwriter and actor died Saturday at his home in Hawaii surrounded by family at age 88.

___

“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special.” — Barbra Streisand, Kristofferson's co-star in “A Star is Born,” on X and Instagram.

"We lost a fellow Highwayman today. Godspeed, Kris.” — Kristofferson's fellow band member Jimmy Webb, on X and Facebook.

“Loved this man, his talent, his mind and his beautiful heart. Journey well, my friend.” — Melissa Etheridge on X.

“What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly.” — Dolly Parton on X.

"Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness. He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy.” — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young in a statement.

“An epic human with the biggest heart. you will be so, so missed. rest easy, my friend.” — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian on X.

“What a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words. I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him. One of my favorite people. Rest in peace, Kris.” — Reba McEntire on X.

“Poet, lovely human being, road scholar redneck old schooler.” — Josh Brolin on Instagram.

“This legend was so good to me when we worked together on Dreamer. What an honor to have spent time in his presence.” — Dakota Fanning on Instagram.

