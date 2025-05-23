Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles III is set to deliver a pointed message during his upcoming visit to Canada, telling citizens that it is a sovereign nation, distinct from the United States.

The visit, at the invitation of new Prime Minister Mark Carney, comes in response to repeated suggestions by US President Donald Trump that the US should annex its northern neighbour.

The King, as head of state of Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth, will address Parliament from the throne on Tuesday, outlining the government's agenda for the upcoming session. This symbolic act underscores Canada's independent status and its enduring ties to the monarchy.

Prime Minister Carney, in announcing the royal visit earlier this month, emphasised the monarch's role, stating, "Canada has a steadfast defender in our sovereign."

open image in gallery Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla look at the Key to Canada House which was presented to the King by High Commissioner for Canada, Ralph Goodale, during a visit to Canada House to mark 100 years since it opened, in London, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 ( News Group Newspapers Ltd )

The King's address is expected to reinforce this message of sovereignty and highlight the distinct identity and future of Canada.

Here’s everything you need to know about his visit:

Why is Charles visiting Canada?

It is extraordinarily rare for the monarch to deliver what’s called the speech from the throne in Canada. Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, only did it twice in her 70-year reign. The last time was in 1977.

Canadians are largely indifferent to the monarchy, but Carney has been eager to show the differences between Canada and the U.S. and he said that the king’s visit clearly underscores the sovereignty of Canada.

The Americans had a revolution to gain independence from Britain. Canada remained a colony until 1867 and continued thereafter as a constitutional monarchy with a British-style parliamentary system.

“We’re different,” former Quebec Premier Jean Charest said. “We are not the United States. It sounds simple, but that’s what the visit says.

“We don’t have the same institutions. We don’t have the same history,” Charest said. "We are a different country with a different choice in terms of how how we built ourselves, and King Charles tells that story.”

This will be Charles' first visit as monarch. He visited Canada 19 times as prince. The king has been showing his support for Canada in recent months, including displaying Canadian military medals on his chest during a visit to a Royal Navy aircraft carrier.

open image in gallery Britain's King Charles, centre left, and Queen Camilla leave after visiting the Canada House Trafalgar Square, in London, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 to mark 100 years since it opened in June 1925 ( AP )

Historian Robert Bothwell said that the king’s speech in Parliament “is a gesture of solidarity and identity that can be construed to be a gesture of support.”

What is the speech from the throne?

The speech sets the legislative agenda for a new session of Parliament. It's not written by the king or his advisers in the U.K., as the king serves as a nonpartisan head of state.

The king will read what is put before him by Canada's prime minister and his team. The speech is usually read by Canada's governor general, the monarch's representative in Canada. The governor general holds a constitutional but mostly ceremonial and symbolic position.

“King Charles is unlikely to comment directly on the 51st state issue. Yet, his introductory remarks could feature broad statements about Canada’s integrity and sovereignty. At least this is what many Canadians would like him to do," said Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal.

Former Canadian prime ministers and governor generals will attend the speech. The king will then pay his respects at the National War Memorial before a Royal Canadian Air Force flyby.

What will the French in Quebec think?

Béland said the monarchy has long been unpopular among Quebec’s French-speaking majority, and some nationalist voices in the province have been critical of the Carney government’s decision to invite the king to deliver the throne speech.

"Whether the separatists work themselves into a lather over this frankly, I don’t care. I don’t think Quebecers will care a lot,” said Charest, the former premier of Quebec.

“The may not like the monarchy or whatever they’d like to read into it, but British institutions have served us very well.”