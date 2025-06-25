Killer bees are spreading across the US – and are being drawn to northern states because of warming temps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Africanized honey bees, infamously known as “killer bees,” are rapidly spreading across the United States, having already been confirmed in 13 states from California and Arizona to Florida, Georgia, and as far east as Alabama.

These aggressive hybrids, originally bred in South America from East African and European honeybees, have been steadily migrating northward, fueled by climate change.

Unlike their European cousins, Africanized bees are highly defensive, capable of launching massive swarm attacks and delivering thousands of stings within minutes. They’ve even been reported to chase victims for nearly a mile, sometimes following cars and trucks, and are even capable of stinging through standard beekeeping suits.

The situation has turned deadly in recent months. A swarm killed a 75-year-old Texas man mowing his lawn last year, while other attacks have hospitalized people, pets, and animals, including horses.

In 2022, a 20-year-old Ohio man was stung 20,000 times while trimming tree branches and survived only after doctors placed him in a medically induced coma.

open image in gallery South Florida is a key hotspot for killer bees, while their spread in wetter states like Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi is more limited. ( Alper - stock.adobe.com )

South Florida is a major hotspot for killer bees, reporting the densest populations and the highest number of incidents in the last quarter. Africanized bees have been found in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, but they have a harder time surviving these wetter climates.

Experts warn that rising temperatures could push Africanized bees further north, especially in the western U.S., putting millions more Americans at risk by 2050.

“By 2050 or so, with increasing temperatures, we're going to see northward movement, mostly in the western half of the country,” Dr. Juliana Rangel, a bee expert in Texas who has been chased by the bees herself, told the Daily Mail .

open image in gallery If you come into contact with a swarm of “killer bees,” run as fast as you can until you find shelter. ( Pamela Au - stock.adobe.com )

Experts also say that when disturbed by lawn equipment, loud noises, or even pedestrians, these bees will swarm in overwhelming numbers and continue striking long after most other bees would retreat .

If you encounter a swarm, run away from the area immediately, cover your face, and seek shelter in a building or vehicle, as the bees usually remain outdoors.

Although dangerous, Africanized bees are also more disease-resistant than European honey bees, prompting some researchers to explore whether their resilience might benefit broader pollination efforts.