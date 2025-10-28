Dropping the bone: KFC looks to regain its footing with revamped menu focusing on sandwiches and less on classics
After spending decades as the fried chicken champion, KFC has fallen short of its competitors in recent years – though the fast food chain says it’s planning a comeback.
KFC, or Kentucky Fried Chicken, has experienced six straight quarters of U.S. same-store sales declines as Americans take to its competitors instead, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The chain, best known for its signature red and white buckets teeming with 14 pieces of chicken, rolls and gravy, has faced an uphill battle as many consumers now prefer sandwiches and chicken tenders to on-the-bone chicken - as many are eating on the go and not sit-down style that helped KFC rise to prominence.
With competitors such as Chick-fil-A, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Raising Canes growing in popularity, KFC is looking to shake up its executive team in the U.S. and has promised a revamped menu, according to the report.
KFC has also taken shots at its competitors, putting up signs featuring founder Colonel Sanders looking angry that read: “The Colonel ain’t smiling.”
A KFC spokesperson said the chain was in the early stages of making a comeback, telling the Journal, “We’re optimistic about the trajectory.”
Part of the trouble lies in the changing fast food landscape. American fast-food chain’s menu listings for bone-in, fried chicken meals – KFC’s main offering – have dropped 72 percent over the past four years, according to market-research firm Datassential. Meanwhile, menu listings for boneless wings, chicken tenders and other options have grown 29 percent.
Most Americans no longer reach for bone-in options. Currently, consumers eat 26 percent of their fast-food orders in their cars, according to market-research firm Circana.
Ben McElroy, a 36-year-old father of two in Maryland, told the Journal he had to step back from KFC as his family prefers boneless chicken nuggets and sandwiches.
Eating KFC’s signature fried chicken out of the bucket “would be such a greasy mess,” McElroy said.
KFC franchises in the U.S. have urged their parent company, Yum Brands, for years to make changes to the chain. In April, KFC’s former global chief marketing officer, Catherina Tan-Gillespie, became its U.S. head.
“The Colonel would not be happy about our market share, and we’re serious about reminding America exactly who we are,” Tan Gillespie said in July.
This month, KFC brought back its Original Honey BBQ sandwich from the 90s, at a discounted price of $3.99.
The chain came out swinging with the announcement of their sandwiches, noting that their offering was “bigger than Chick-fil-A’s AND available on Sundays.”
KFC also brought back its beloved potato wedges after they were removed from the menu five years ago, telling fans who had been begging for their return, “HERE, DAMN” in a social media post that garnered over 80 million views.
While the chain has found greater success overseas, especially in China, it is determined to regain ground in the U.S.
As a result, KFC is testing a new restaurant concept called Saucy by KFC, which would have a tenders-focused menu and 11 different sauces. Last month, parent company Yum acquired 13 restaurant locations it plans to turn into Saucy units, according to the report.
