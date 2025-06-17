Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made millions for writing memoir

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made millions from her memoir, financial disclosures reveal.

It’s no secret justices have other income streams besides their day job and those incomes are included in annual financial reports released to the public.

The salaries of justices were more than $300,000 as of January, according to the Federal Judicial Center, and several of the nine have side jobs in book publishing and teaching.

Jackson took home more additional non-investment income than any other justice in 2024, according to their yearly disclosures published by Fix the Court, a nonprofit that promotes transparency in the Supreme Court.

She was paid an advance of $2,068,750 by Penguin Random House for her memoir titled “Lovely One,” which came out in September 2024.

open image in gallery Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made millions from her memoir, financial disclosures reveal ( Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Atlantic )

Jackson was previously paid $893,750 in an advance from her publisher, which was listed on her 2023 financial report.

“Lovely One” was briefly No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. It follows the life of Jackson, the first Black woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court, “tracing her family’s ascent from segregation to her confirmation on America’s highest court within the span of one generation,” according to the book’s description.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has authored several books, took home a $60,000 advance for a new book expected to be released in 2026 and multiple book royalties totaling nearly $74,000 from Penguin Random House in 2024, according to her annual financial report.

Sotomayor wrote a memoir titled, “My Beloved World” that was published in 2013 as well as a few children’s books. Sotomayor’s new children’s book titled, “Just Shine! How to Be a Better You” will be released in September, People reported.

Justice Neil Gorsuch listed a royalty income worth $250,000 from HarperCollins and $259.95 from Princeton University Press and he made more than $30,000 for teaching at George Mason University, his financial report showed.

Gorsuch published his latest book titled, “Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law” last August.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett both reported receiving $31,815 from Notre Dame Law School.

Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Clarence Thomas and Elena Kagan did not disclose any additional income.

Justice Samuel Alito requested an extension on his financial report. His report is expected to be released sometime this summer, according to Fix the Court.