Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman recovers lottery ticket she threw away and ends up winning top prize

‘I just had this premonition – go get that ticket,’ the Shepherdsville woman told lottery officials

Io Dodds
in San Francisco
Monday 30 June 2025 20:47 EDT
Comments
Pamela Howard-Thornton poses with her check after winning the Kentucky Lottery's Flamingo Bingo scratch-off game
Pamela Howard-Thornton poses with her check after winning the Kentucky Lottery's Flamingo Bingo scratch-off game (Kentucky Lottery)

A Kentucky woman has won the state lottery after nearly losing the winning ticket by throwing it in the trash.

Pamela Howard-Thornton of Shepherdsville, not far south of Louisville, bought four tickets for the Flamingo Bingo scratch-off game at a rest stop store in nearby Lebanon Junction after having a dream about winning a large jackpot.

"I just had this premonition – go get that ticket," she told lottery officials.

But the tickets lay forgotten on her countertop until around 11:30pm that night, she said, when she remembered to play them.

"The first three were not winners so I put them in the trash. Then I was like ‘where’s my fourth ticket?' I looked in the trash and I was like, 'oh, my gosh, I threw it away.'"

Luckily, Howard-Thornton was able to recover the ticket, and won the game's top prize of $80,000 — or $57,600 after taxes.

"I scanned it, of course, I started crying, and I started shouting and screaming," she said. "I immediately called my daughter and my mom.

"My mom has always said she would give anything if she could just see me hit a big ticket before something happens to her. When I called her the night I won, she was so thankful and happy for me."

Howard-Thornton told lottery officials she would use the money to buy a new car, pay off bills, and make a gift for her mom.

The current Flamingo Bingo run began on May 15 and is ongoing, with one $80,000 prize and eight $1,000 prizes still to be won.

The odds of winning that top prize are one in 360,000, which is is about 50 percent more improbable than being attacked by a grizzly bear during a backcountry hike in Yellowstone National Park — or, assuming you live in the U.S., about 24 times more improbable than being struck by lightning at some point during your lifetime.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in