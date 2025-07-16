Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A gnat infestation in Kentucky is making it difficult for residents to cook, clean, and go about their daily lives, and many blame a nearby recycling facility for the unwanted insects.

Residents, like Ila Thomas of Logan County, say the gnat problem began around 2019 when Logan Aluminum started storing sticky recycled aluminum bales at a site known as DC4. Many residents are now part of a lawsuit against the company, claiming the cans attract gnats and larvae, overwhelming homes with swarms of bugs in nearly every corner of their homes.

“I just have a lot of gnats,” Thomas, who has lived in her home for 70 years, told the WBKO. “Last year, they were bad. But this has been the worst year. You can’t even enjoy sitting in your kitchen, drinking your coffee, or anything.”

Now in her 90s, gnat traps dangling from light fixtures and capturing thousands of the insects every day mess with Thomas’ otherwise spotless home.

“About every day or every other day, you have to change them all [the traps] or you can’t even stay in the house,” she told the outlet.

open image in gallery The gnat infestation in Kentucky is disturbing daily life for residents who are barely able to cook, sip their coffee, or use the restroom without being surrounded by the insects. ( Getty Images )

Thomas’ grandson, Josiah Head, and his family also struggle with swarms of gnats in and around their nearby home, which his wife, Chelsey Head, says makes caring for their young daughter especially difficult.

“When you’re changing your daughter’s diaper, and you’re having to swat gnats from her genitalia, that’s pretty traumatizing, no matter how many times it happens,” Chelsey Head said. “You don’t even have time to wrap up the diaper before those same gnats are landing on the feces in the diaper.”

The situation has gotten so bad, that th Head family moved into a camper at Lake Malone to escape the gnats. They say Logan Aluminum paid for their stay, which is evidence they cite in the lawsuit to show the company knew it was responsible, the family claims.

But the company suddenly stopped helping and cut all communication with the Head family, resulting in their decision to sell their home and move to Florida

“They’re basically calling us liars, “ Chelsey Head told WBKO. “We have tried to play nice, and I feel like that niceness has not been reciprocated – and there’s a large lack of understanding.”

open image in gallery Families are blaming a nearby recycling facility, but the center is denying their allegations. ( Getty Images )

Logan Aluminum denies most claims in the lawsuit, including that the materials at DC4 are compressed bales or contain insects. The suit also names Novelis Corporation and Tri-Arrows Aluminum, which court records show have ownership stakes in Logan Aluminum, WBKO reported.

The Independent has contacted Logan Aluminum for comment.

A hearing in this case is set for August 21.