Family rescues ‘frozen’ newborn calf from extreme temperatures

Over the weekend, a Kentucky family facing frigid temperatures on their farm welcomed a newborn calf struggling in the cold into their home.

After being fed and warmed, the calf even took a spot on the couch with the Sorrell family’s two children. Macey Sorrell, the children’s mother, captured the moment in photos and shared them on social media, where they quickly delighted viewers.

The calf had been born outdoors on Saturday, in single-digit temperatures. Macey said her husband, Tanner, discovered the tiny animal suffering while checking on the pregnant mother.

“She was just frozen. Her umbilical cord looked like a popsicle,” Macey recalled Thursday from their home in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. “It was just frozen.”

The family keeps about three dozen cows on their land, and are used to bringing farm animals indoors from time to time. ( Macey Sorrell )

After losing a calf last winter to frostbite, the family moved quickly to bring the baby inside to clean her off and warm her up.

“When we brought her in, she had ice on her. The afterbirth was still on her, I had to wipe all that off," Sorrell said. “I took out the blow dryer and warmed her up, and got her all fluffed out.”

Soon the calf was lying on the couch, cuddling with her young children.

“They crawled up next to her like it was just the most normal thing,” she said. Her 3-year-old son, Gregory, decided to name the calf Sally, a character from his favorite movie, “Cars.”

The family keeps about three dozen cows on their land and are used to bringing farm animals indoors from time to time. Sally was reunited with her mother the next morning, and is doing well, Sorrell said.

Sorrell said she almost didn't share the photos on social media, because it was nothing new to the family to bring an animal indoors when necessary. Several commented on the cuteness of the photos.

“It's just part of what you do,” she said.