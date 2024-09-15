Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Vice President Kamala Harris gave her first solo interview since she was selected as the Democratic nominee for president, pitching herself as “a new generation of leadership”.

In the exclusive interview on Friday, Harris sat down with 6ABC during her campaigning in the swing state of Pennsylvania where she discussed the economy, gun control, and reaching undecided voters.

Harris told Action News’ Brian Taff that she has a plan for bringing down prices for Americans and making life more affordable – starting with helping small businesses and first-time homebuyers.

“When I talk about building an opportunity economy, it is very much with the mind of investing in the ambitions and aspirations and the incredible work ethic of the American people, and creating opportunity for people, for example, to start a small business,” she said.

“So my opportunity economy plan includes giving startups a $50,000 tax deduction to start their small business. It used to be $5,000. Nobody can start a small business with $5,000.”

Harris gave a solo interview on Friday night in the swing state of Pennsylvania ( 6abc )

Harris also explained her plan to bring back the American Dream by giving first-time homebuyers a $25,000 down payment.

“Opportunity economy means, look, we don’t have enough housing in America. We have a housing supply shortage, and what that means, in particular, for so many younger Americans, the American Dream is elusive, it’s just actually not attainable,” she said.

“To help people who just want to get their foot in the door, literally, and so giving first-time homebuyers a $25,000 down payment assistance.”

Friday’s interview also touched on a major issue in the election – gun control.

When asked where she draws the line in America on gun ownership and gun use, Harris insisted that she is not taking anyone’s guns away, but that there should be a ban on assault weapons and universal background checks.

“I am a gun owner and Tim Walz, my running mate, is also a gun owner. We’re not taking anyone’s guns away. I support the Second Amendment and I support reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said.

“I feel very strongly that it is consistent with the Second Amendment and your right to own a gun to also say we need an assault weapons ban. They’re literally tools of war.”

Harris continued with one of her solutions: “I say we need universal background checks. The majority of NRA members support that. Why? It’s just reasonable. You just might want to know.”

In less than 53 days, Harris will go head-to-head with Donald Trump as Americans cast their votes in the 2024 election.

Donald Trump and VP Kamala Harris on the debate stage on Tuesday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

When asked how she differed from Biden, Harris repeated a line from the debate, saying she is “obviously not Joe Biden”.

She added that she would “offer a new generation of leadership”.

Harris also touched on how she plans to reach undecided voters.

“I, based on experience, and a lived experience, know in my heart, I know in my soul, I know, that the vast majority of us as Americans have so much more in common than what separates us,” she said.

Harris then took a swing at Trump, explaining why voters would prefer her over her rival.

“And I also believe that I am accurate in knowing that most Americans want a leader that brings us together as Americans and not someone who professes to be a leader who is trying to have us point our fingers at each other.”

Trump posted about Harris’s interview on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday morning, writing that it was “a world salad, a real mess!”

Fresh polls show that Harris has seen a boost among voters, after the candidates faced off in the presidential debate in Philadelphia, the first since Biden stepped down from the Democratic ticket in July.

The former president has since said he will not debate her again, claiming he was the winner.