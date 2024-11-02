Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Kamala Harris campaigns with Cardi B in Wisconsin

Julia Saqui
Friday 01 November 2024 21:28
With four days of campaigning to go in the 2024 race, Harris and Trump are making their final pitches, spending Friday hosting competing rallies in Wisconsin where they will attempt to appeal to “blue wall” voters.

Having already addressed two gatherings of his supporters on Thursday, the former president ended his day in a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson on stage in Glendale, Arizona, at which he shockingly fantasized about former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney being shot at.

Cheney has since hit back at Trump, calling him “a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”

The final poll from The Times and YouGov finds that Kamala Harris is set to narrowly win enough swing states to take the White House.

“We find that Kamala Harris very narrowly wins enough of those states to become America’s first female president,” Times US Assistant Editor David Charter said on Friday.

