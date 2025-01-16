Prominent banker Mark Carney enters race to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prominent banker Mark Carney is launching a bid to lead Canada’s ruling Liberal Party after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned.

Carney, 59, currently serves as the United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance. He is also the chair of Brookfield Asset Management and Bloomberg L.P.’s board of directors.

“I’m here to ask for your support,” Carney said in an announcement from Edmonton, Alberta. “I’m here to earn your trust.’’

Carney joined the Canadian Finance Ministry in 2004 before becoming governor of the Bank of Canada in 2007. He then became governor of the Bank of England in 2013, becoming the first person to head two major central banks. He then left his post in 2020 before taking on his role at the UN.

“My generation of Canadians is lucky,” Carney said Thursday. “We had a good time. A time to prosper. The system that our parents built worked well for us. But those good old times, my friends, are over. Our times are anything but ordinary.”

Trudeau resigned as leader of the Liberal Party on January 6 after facing heavy pressure to step down from fellow Liberal Party members. This pressure came after his deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, abruptly resigned in December. She cited disagreements over the handling of President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to instate 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian goods exported to the US.

After a tumultuous end to Trudeau’s leadership, Carney is now seeking to portray himself as an outsider uninvolved with the prime minister’s struggles, The New York Times reports. However, the Conservative Party has already pushed back on this image.

“As a long-time Liberal insider, advisor at least as early as 2020...Carney is the furthest thing possible from an outsider,” the party said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The Times reports Freeland could be one of Carney’s potential challengers, though she declined to replace Trudeau after his government asked her to earlier this month.

A recent poll by Abacus Data indicates Freeland is much more recognizable among Canadians than Carney, with just 24 percent recognizing the banker while 51 percent recognized the former deputy prime minister.

More to come...