Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 11-17 includes LL Cool J and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 11-17:

Jan. 11: Country singer Gene Watson is 83. Singer Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates is 80. Actor Catlin Adams (“The Jerk,” ″The Jazz Singer”) is 76. Country singer Paulette Carlson (Highway 101) is 75. MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 74. Actor David Morse (“St. Elsewhere”) is 73. Actor Stephen Spinella (“24″) is 70. Actor Joan Cusack is 64. Guitarist Scott Johnson of Gin Blossoms is 64. Actor-writer Michael J. Nelson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 62. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 61. Actor Lennie James (“The Walking Dead”) is 61. Musician Todd Snider is 60. Actor Artie Lange (“MADtv”) is 59. Actor Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 58. Actor Andrea Navedo (“Jane the Virgin”) is 57. Rapper MC Lyte is 56. Actor Constance Zimmer (“UnREAL,” ″Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 56. Actor Darien Sills-Evans (“Superior Donuts,” “Treme”) is 52. Singer NeeNa Lee is 51. Actor Emily Deschanel (“Bones”) is 50. Actor Trevor Donovan (“90210″) is 48. Rapper Cardi B is 34.

Jan. 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 87. Actor Anthony Andrews is 78. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 74. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 72. Director John Lasseter (“Toy Story,” “Cars”) is 69. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 68. Actor Oliver Platt is 66. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 61. Actor Olivier Martinez (“Unfaithful,” “Blood and Chocolate”) is 60. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 59. Model Vendela is 59. Actor Rachael Harris (“Suits,” “Lucifer”) is 58. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine is 56. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 56. Actor Zabryna Guevara (“Emergence”) is 54. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 53. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 48. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson (“The Rings of Power,” “Arrow”) is 46. Singer Amerie is 46. Actor Issa Rae (film’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” TV’s “Insecure”) is 41. Singer Zayn is 33. Singer Ella Henderson is 29.

Jan. 13: Actor Charlie Brill is 88. Actor Billy Gray (“Father Knows Best”) is 88. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 72. Actor Kevin Anderson (“Nothing Sacred,” “Sleeping with the Enemy”) is 66. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 65. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 65. Country singer Trace Adkins is 64. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 62. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 60. Actor Suzanne Cryer (“Silicon Valley,” ″Two Guys and a Girl”) is 59. Actor Traci Bingham (“Baywatch”) is 58. Actor Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 56. Writer-producer Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 56. Actor Nicole Eggert (“Baywatch,” ″Charles in Charge”) is 54. Actor Ross McCall (“White Collar,” “Band of Brothers”) is 50. Actor Michael Pena (“Jack Ryan,” “American Hustle”) is 50. Actor Orlando Bloom is 49. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 45. Actor Beau Mirchoff (“Good Trouble,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 37. Actor Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is 36.

Jan. 14: Musician Clarence Carter is 90. Actor Faye Dunaway is 85. Actor Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men,” ″The Practice”) is 83. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 78. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 67. Director Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) is 63. TV anchor Shepard Smith is 62. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (“Head of the Class”) is 62. Rapper Slick Rick is 61. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (“Mr. Rhodes”) is 59. Actor Emily Watson (“Dune: Prophecy,” “Breaking the Waves”) is 59. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 59. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 58. Actor Jason Bateman is 57. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 57. Actor Kevin Durand (“Lost,” ″Fruitvale Station”) is 52. Actor Jordan Ladd (“Death Proof”) is 51. Actor Ward Horton (“The Gilded Age”) is 50. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Middle of Nowhere”) is 46. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 44. Actor Zach Gilford (“The Family,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 44. Guitarist Joe Guese of The Click Five is 44. Actor Jake Choi (“Single Parents”) is 41. Singer-actor Grant Gustin (“The Flash”) is 36. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 33.

Jan. 15: Actor Margaret O’Brien (“Meet Me in St. Louis”) is 88. Actor Andrea Martin is 79. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 69. Guitarist Adam Jones of Tool is 61. Actor James Nesbitt (“Murphy’s Law,” “Waking Ned Devine”) is 61. Actor Chad Lowe is 58. Actor-director Regina King is 55. Actor Dorian Missick (“For Life”) is 50. Actor Eddie Cahill (“Conviction,” ″CSI: New York”) is 48. Rapper Pitbull is 45. Actor Victor Rasuk (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 41. Actor Jessy Schram (“Nashville,” ″Once Upon a Time”) is 40. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 38. Singer-actor Dove Cameron (“Liv and Maddie,” ″The Descendants”) is 30.

Jan. 16: Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 92. Musician Barbara Lynn is 84. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 83. Country singer Jim Stafford is 82. Radio host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 79. Director John Carpenter (“Halloween” films) is 78. Actor-dancer Debbie Allen is 76. Singer Maxine Jones (En Vogue) is 67. Singer Sade is 67. Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 67. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 64. Actor David Chokachi (“Baywatch”) is 58. Comedian Jonathan Mangum (“Whose Line Is It Anyway,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 55. Actor Richard T. Jones (“The Rookie,” “Judging Amy”) is 54. Actor Josie Davis (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 53. Supermodel Kate Moss is 52. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns,” ″Hamilton”) is 46. Guitarist James Young of The Eli Young Band is 46. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 45. Actor Renee Felice Smith (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 41.

Jan. 17: Talk show host Maury Povich is 87. Singer Chris Montez is 84. Actor Joanna David (“Downton Abbey”) is 79. Actor Jane Elliott (“General Hospital”) is 79. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 78. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 73. Singer Steve Earle is 71. Singer Paul Young is 70. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 69. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 67. Writer-Director Brian Helgeland (“42,” ″Mystic River,” ″L.A. Confidential”) is 65. Actor Jim Carrey is 64. Actor Denis O’Hare (“The Good Wife,” ″True Blood”) is 64. Actor Joshua Malina (“The West Wing,” ″Sports Night”) is 60. Singer Shabba Ranks is 60. Actor Naveen Andrews (“Instinct,” “Lost”) is 57. DJ-producer Tiesto is 57. Musician Kid Rock is 55. Actor Freddy Rodriguez (“Bull,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 51. Actor-writer Leigh Whannell (“Saw” and “Insidious” movies) is 49. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”) is 46. Singer Ray J is 45. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 44. Actor Ryan Gage (“The Hobbit”) is 43. DJ Calvin Harris is 42. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers is 40. Actor Jonathan Keltz (“Reign,” ″Entourage”) is 38. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 37. Actor Kathrine Herzer (“Madame Secretary”) is 29.