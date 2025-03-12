Judges face rise in ‘concerning’ threats amid heat from Elon Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two senior federal judges, both appointed by Republican presidents, have condemned the increasing threats of violence and impeachment against their colleagues in the judiciary.

Billionaire Elon Musk and other Trump allies have railed at judges who have blocked parts of Trump's agenda, threatening impeachment and launching personal attacks.

"Threats against judges are threats against constitutional government," said Judge Richard Sullivan, whom President Donald Trump appointed to the federal appeals court in New York.

“Everyone should be taking this seriously.”

The escalating rhetoric has prompted the Federal Judges Association, the largest organization of its kind, to issue a rare public statement.

The association decried the "irresponsible rhetoric shrouded in disinformation" that could undermine public confidence in the judiciary.

open image in gallery Elon Musk has railed at judges ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Sullivan joined Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the federal appeals court based in Cincinnati, Ohio, in a call with reporters following a meeting of the Judicial Conference, the judiciary's governing body.

Security for judges in courthouses and their homes was part of the discussion in the closed-door meeting, Sullivan and Sutton said.

“We allocate disappointment to half the people that come before us. Criticism is no surprise as part of the job. But I do think when it gets to the level of a threat, it really is about attacking judicial independence. And that’s just not good for the system or the country,” said Sutton, who was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush.

Both judges stressed that threats have been rising for years and neither mentioned Musk or Trump.

Chief Justice John Roberts also devoted his year-end report to efforts to undermine judicial independence through intimidation, disinformation and the prospect of public officials defying court orders.

Congress is not giving judges as much as they say they need for security, the judges said. Funding has been “flat” for the past two years, Sullivan said.

“Which means we’re not even keeping up with inflation in an environment that is always changing and challenging,” he said.

Security has been bolstered for some judges assigned cases over Trump administration initiatives, Reuters reported.

On impeachment talk, Sullivan said that parties to lawsuits get multiple cracks at the system, from the trial court to the Supreme Court.

“Impeachment is not, it shouldn’t be a short-circuiting of that process. And so it is concerning if impeachment is used in a way that is designed to do just that,” he said.