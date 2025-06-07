Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sovereignty beats Journalism to win the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga

Sovereignty bested Journalism in a Kentucky Derby rematch to win the 157th Belmont Stakes, and the second hosted at Saratoga

Spencer Ripchik
Saturday 07 June 2025 19:17 EDT
Belmont Horse Racing
Belmont Horse Racing (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sovereignty bested Journalism on Saturday in a Kentucky Derby rematch to win the 157th Belmont Stakes, and the second hosted at Saratoga.

Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado traversed the field of eight on a fast Saratoga track after downpours throughout the morning and early afternoon dried up before post time.

Journalism was second and Baeza was third — the same 1-2-3 as the Kentucky Derby.

Sovereignty led off the first leg of the Triple Crown by winning the Derby in early May. The Bill Mott-trained colt also edged Journalism in that race.

After the Derby win, the Godolphin-owned 3-year-old opted out of the Preakness Stakes to focus on the Belmont, forfeiting a shot at history to win the Triple Crown. The Triple Crown hasn’t been won since 2018, when Bob Baffert’s Justify won the 105th Belmont Stakes to secure the third jewel.

Journalism was the only horse to run in all three legs, winning the Preakness.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

