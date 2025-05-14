Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

José Mujica, the former Uruguayan president known for his humble lifestyle and progressive reforms, has died at the age of 89. His presidency from 2010 to 2015 saw Uruguay become a pioneer in Latin America for civil liberties.

Mujica, affectionately called "Pepe" by many Uruguayans, was a former guerrilla fighter whose radical past initially raised concerns. However, he convinced voters that this chapter was closed, leading the leftist government of the South American nation.

His death was announced by President Yamandu Orsi on X (formerly Twitter), who expressed deep sorrow and gratitude for Mujica's contributions and love for his people.

Mujica's presidency was marked by a series of landmark reforms. He signed laws legalising gay marriage and abortion in early pregnancy, significant shifts for the predominantly Catholic region.

He also championed the legalisation of marijuana sales, a move practically unheard of globally at the time. These actions cemented his reputation as a progressive leader far beyond South America.

open image in gallery Brazil's President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and Uruguayan former President Jose Mujica in 2023 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Regional leaders, including the leftist presidents of Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, expressed their condolences and lauded Mujica's legacy. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said: "He defended democracy like few others. And he never stopped advocating for social justice and the end of all inequalities.”

His "greatness transcended the borders of Uruguay and his presidential term," he added.

Mujica's unconventional approach extended to his personal life. He declined to live in the presidential residence, preferring his modest home and small flower farm outside Montevideo. He eschewed formal attire, often seen driving his Volkswagen Beetle or dining in ordinary restaurants alongside office workers.

In a May 2024 interview with Reuters in the tin-roofed house that Mujica shared with his wife, former Senator Lucia Topolansky, he said he had kept the old Beetle and that it was still in "phenomenal" condition.

But, he added, he preferred a turn on the tractor, saying it was "more entertaining" than a car and was a place where "you have time to think."

Critics questioned Mujica's tendency to break with protocol, while his blunt and occasionally uncouth statements sometimes forced him to explain himself, under pressure from opponents and political allies alike.

But it was his down-to-earth style and progressive musings that endeared him to many Uruguayans.

open image in gallery Former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica thumps up during the 54th anniversary of the Frente Amplio political coalition, in Montevideo on March 26, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

"The problem is that the world is run by old people, who forget what they were like when they were young," Mujica said during the 2024 interview.

Mujica himself was 74 when he became president. He was elected with 52% of the vote, despite some voters' concerns about his age and his past as one of the leaders of the Tupamaros rebel group in the 1960s and 1970s.

Lucia Topolansky was Mujica's long-term partner, dating back to their days in the Tupamaros. The couple married in 2005, and she served as vice president from 2017-2020.

After leaving office, they remained politically active, regularly attending inaugurations of Latin American presidents and giving crucial backing to candidates in Uruguay, including Orsi, who took office in March 2025. They stopped growing flowers on their small holding but continued to cultivate vegetables, including tomatoes that Topolansky pickled each season.

13 years behind bars

Jose Mujica's birth certificate recorded him as born in 1935, although he claimed there was an error and that he was actually born a year earlier. He once described his upbringing as "dignified poverty."

Mujica's father died when he was 9 or 10 years old, and as a boy he helped his mother maintain the farm where they grew flowers and kept chickens and a few cows.

open image in gallery Jose Mujica on the day of his liberation as political prisoner after spending 13 years in jail, in Montevideo on March 14, 1985 ( AFP via Getty Images )

At the time Mujica became interested in politics, Uruguay's left was weak and fractured and he began his political career in a progressive wing of the center-right National Party.

In the late 1960s, he joined the Marxist Tupamaros guerrilla movement, which sought to weaken Uruguay's conservative government through robberies, political kidnappings and bombings.

Mujica later said that he had never killed anyone but was involved in several violent clashes with police and soldiers and was once shot six times.

Uruguay's security forces gained the upper hand over the Tupamaros by the time the military swept to power in a 1973 coup, marking the start of a 12-year dictatorship in which about 200 people were kidnapped and killed. Thousands more were jailed and tortured.

Mujica spent almost 15 years behind bars, many in solitary confinement, lying at the bottom of an old horse trough with only ants for company. He managed to escape twice, once by tunneling into a nearby house. His biggest "vice" as he approached 90, he later said, was talking to himself, alluding to his time in isolation.

When democracy was restored to the farming country of roughly 3 million people in 1985, Mujica was released and returned to politics, gradually becoming a prominent figure on the left.

open image in gallery President of Uruguay Jose Mujica looks on during the reception of foreign leaders at Salon Blanco of Casa Rosada Government Palace on December 10, 2019 ( Getty Images )

He served as agriculture minister in the center-left coalition of his predecessor, President Tabaré Vázquez, who would go on to succeed him from 2015 to 2020.

Mujica's support base was on the left, but he maintained a fluid dialogue with opponents within the center-right, inviting them to traditional barbecues at his home.

"We can't pretend to agree on everything. We have to agree with what there is, not with what we like," he said.

He believed drugs should be decriminalised "under strict state control" and addiction addressed.

"I do not defend drug use. But I can't defend (a ban) because now we have two problems: drug addiction, which is a disease, and narcotrafficking, which is worse," he said.

In retirement, he remained resolutely optimistic.

"I want to convey to all the young people that life is beautiful, but it wears out and you fall," he said following a cancer diagnosis.

"The point is to start over every time you fall, and if there is anger, transform it into hope."