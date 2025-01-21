José Andrés, Linda Fagan, among those culled in Trump’s purge of Biden’s White House

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just one day into his presidency, Donald Trump announced that his personnel office is “actively in the process of identifying and removing” former appointees in Joe Biden’s administration.

They include celebrity chef José Andrés and the commandant of the US Coast Guard Adm Linda Fagan, as well as retired US army general Mark Milley who had served on the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

In a post on his social media, the newly-elected President Trump said he was removing appointees who are “not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again”.

He added that over 1,000 positions would be replaced, with “many more” announcements to be made in the coming days and weeks.

Through his Truth Social account, he said: “Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again.

open image in gallery President Trump signing a raft of executive orders in his first day in office ( EPA )

“Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon:

“Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council — YOU’RE FIRED!” Trump wrote.

Earlier on Monday, General Milley had been one of the people offered a pre-emptive pardom from Mr Biden, hours before he left office for the final time.

Milley served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during Trump’s first term and has warned Trump is a fascist. In a statement, Mr Biden noted that the pardons did not denote guilt.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense. Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country,” he wrote.

open image in gallery General Mark Milley has been issued a pre-emptive pardon from Joe Biden ( AP )

In a statement, Gen. Milley said he and his family were “deeply grateful” for Biden’s action.

“After forty-three years of faithful service in uniform to our nation, protecting and defending the Constitution, I do not wish to spend whatever remaining time the Lord grants me fighting those who unjustly might seek retribution for perceived slights,” he said. “I do not want to put my family, my friends, and those with whom I served through the resulting distraction, expense, and anxiety.”

Meanwhile, a senior official told Fox News that Admiral Fagan’s role had been terminated due to an “erosion of trust” over her failure to address border security threats, operational failures and the mishandling and cover-up of an internal investigation into sexual assault cases at the Coast Guard Academy.

Andrés, a famous restaurenteur who founded the World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in the wake of natural disasters, has remained an outspoken critic of Trump.

In March 2022, he was named by Mr Biden as co-chair of the US President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, but has now been dismissed.