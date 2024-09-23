As he welcomes Gotham FC, Biden says 'a woman can do anything a man can do,' including be president

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



President Joe Biden on Monday said “a woman can do anything a man can do ... including being president of the United States,” as he welcomed the 2023 National Women's Soccer League champions Gotham FC, the first time in the league’s 11-year history that a team has received a White House invite.

Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, is the Democratic nominee for president. He told the crowd representation at the highest levels matters.

“When fans watch you play, they also see the power of the example off the field as well," Biden said. "It matters. You lead the way in providing sports medicine and healthcare focused on women.”

Gotham, the team from the New York and New Jersey area, won the 2023 NWSL championship last November with a 2-1 victory over Seattle Reign FC. It was the first trophy for the team—and it was just a year after they finished in last place. The trophy was displayed in the East Room as the team gathered on risers. The ceremony featured Gotham players, staff, ownership and NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, and a band played “We are the Champions”

“One thing is clear, this organization is no stranger to adversity," Biden said. "In 2022 Gotham placed last in the entire league there and were doubts about turning things around, but you never gave up.”

Biden invited the kids in the room up on stage with the team for a photo after he accepted a team jersey from retired captain Ali Krieger.

The team is headed to the playoffs again following a 1-0 win over the Utah Royals on Sunday. Yazmeen Ryan scored in the third minute.

Biden said it looked like the team was headed for a second win and another trip back to the White House. “I won’t be president, but ask if I can come and listen,” he said.

A professional women's soccer club was invited to the White House in 2010 but it was a different league, Women's Professional Soccer - that preceded NWSL. The winning team, Sky Blue FC, was later rebranded as Gotham. Barack Obama was the president at the time.